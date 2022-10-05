ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin Ally Claims He Was Promoted After Urging for Nuclear Strike

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

As fears continue to mount that Vladimir Putin may resort to nuclear weapons in his ongoing war with Ukraine, one of the Russian president's allies who has called for nuclear attacks said he had been promoted to a higher military rank.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in a Telegram post on Wednesday that Putin had awarded him the rank of colonel general, and that "Vladimir Vladimirovich personally informed me about this and congratulated me," in an apparent reference to the Russian president's first and middle name.

"I am immensely grateful to our Supreme Commander-in-Chief for the high appreciation of my merits!" Kadyrov wrote, according to an English translation. "This is a great honor for me. I give my word that I will justify the trust placed in advance."

Newsweek was not able to independently verify Kadyrov's promotion and reached out to the Kremlin for confirmation and comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPMbH_0iN30Leg00
Above, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov attends a ceremony to confer the "City of Military Glory" title to five Russian towns, at the Kremlin on June 22, 2015. As fears continue to mount that Vladimir Putin may resort to nuclear weapons in his ongoing war with Ukraine, Kadyrov, who has called for nuclear strikes, said he had been promoted to a higher military rank. Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

While veiled or blatant nuclear threats have been issued by Russian officials and state media pundits for months, Putin has faced recent criticism for threatening in an address last month that he could respond to what he alleged was "nuclear blackmail" from the West with his nation's weapons. Kadyrov, who has repeatedly used escalatory rhetoric in regard to the Ukraine war, has made an even more direct call for nuclear strikes.

Following Russia's recent defeat in the city of Lyman, Kadyrov called for "more drastic measures" in Ukraine, such as the use of "low-yield nuclear weapons" and a declaration of martial law in border areas.

Kadyrov has purportedly been promoted several times in recent years. In July 2020, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported that Kadyrov had announced through the Russian social network VK that he had been assigned the rank of major general.

Kadyrov said that Putin also directly read him the order during a phone call in that instance. In March this year, Kadyrov was again promoted, this time to the rank of lieutenant general, The Guardian reported.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in an explainer on Russian military rank that a colonel general is equivalent to a U.S. three-star lieutenant general. A Russian colonel general is higher in rank than a Russian lieutenant general, while a Russian lieutenant general is higher in rank than a Russian major general.

Kadyrov's promotion moves him even closer in rank to some of Russia's top military officials. A Russian colonel general is a step below an army general, the rank that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu currently holds, according to the ISW.

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Wounded Russian Soldier Tells Ukrainians 'Just Finish Me' in Video

A video circulating on social media shows a wounded Russian soldier pleading with Ukrainians in the southern Kharkiv region to end his life. The 2-minute clip, which was published by multiple local Telegram channels and on Twitter, shows a Russian soldier with his leg trapped underneath a collapsed wall. A...
MILITARY
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Blackmail#Ukraine War Military#Nuclear Strike#Nuclear Weapon#Russian#Chechen#Supreme#English#Kremlin
msn.com

What Would Happen If Putin Ordered A Nuclear Strike In Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to annex swathes of occupied Ukrainian territory and vowed to defend Russian territory by any means necessary last Wednesday, including using nuclear weapons, a drastic and unprecedented escalation that has worried experts and ignited fears of nuclear war around the world. Key Facts. While...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's wrath unleashed: Terrifying moment 'Ukrainian power plant is destroyed by Russian missile' is caught on camera, showing devastating shockwave

A shocking new video is believed to show a massive explosion at a Ukrainian power plant after a Russian missile strike which plunged the region into darkness. The video shows the blast at Kharkiv's CHPP-5 power plant, which is followed by a devastating shockwave that ripples out in all directions, rattling the house the person filming is standing in.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
992M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy