ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek teen dies in overdose at school

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1217Pc_0iN30JtE00

A 16-year-old boy from Canyon State Academy in Queen Creek has died of a fatal drug overdose and two other students were hospitalized.

The student died on Monday, Oct. 3. Officials at Canyon State Academy state that the drugs appear to have been supplied by the family of the dead teen.

According to a spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department, QCPD and Queen Creek Fire Medical Department responded to Canyon State Academy for reports of students having a medical emergency, with the intial call coming in at 10:40 p.m.

"Three students were transported and unfortunately one died at the hospital," stated the QCPD spokesperson. "The individual who passed away is a 16-year-old male. QCPD is investigating this as a possible overdose; the investigation is ongoing."

Canyon State Academy issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened a student passed away [Oct. 3] at a local hospital after ingesting an unknown substance. As a precautionary measure, roommates were taken to the hospital on an non-emergency basis and medically cleared.

While the incident is under investigation, early sources suggest the substances were supplied by the deceased youth’s family. The presence of illegal drugs within the community continues to be a threat for all youth, and any drug-related loss of life is tragic. We remain grateful to our staff, first responders, law enforcement, and the town of Queen Creek for their medical attention and immediate response. We appreciate the community support for allowing our students, staff and family to heal.”

Canyon State Academy is located at 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road.

According to its website, Canyon State Academy offers “at-risk young men a least restrictive, staff-secure program to ensure public safety while promoting a normalized high school experience for its students.”  It is a residential facility.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police

PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Queen Creek school officials say a 16-year-old boy got drugs from family members, leading to a suspected deadly overdose. A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of three students experiencing a medical emergency. All were taken to a nearby hospital, where one 16-year-old boy later died. The two other students were roommates who were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Academy officials say that both have been medically cleared.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Canyon State Academy#High School
AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s

See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Reckless driver who killed man on Laveen highway gets 5-year sentence

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A reckless driver who killed a man in early 2021 on the Loop 202 in Laveen made a plea deal and was sentenced to five years in state prison. Marcus Xavier Castro accepted a deal from prosecutors, which reduced the charges of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly accident in exchange for a guilty plea. The plea agreement includes a five-year prison sentence for manslaughter and probation, which will be served after being released from prison.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
East Valley Tribune

Mesa officer who shot at fleeing vehicle resigns

A poor decision made in a split second has ended an officer’s career with the Mesa Police Department. Mesa Police determined that an officer who fired two shots at a car as it sped away from a traffic stop on July 2 broke the department’s firearms use policies, which prohibit shooting at fleeing suspects except in extreme circumstances.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
AZFamily

Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy