The mother of Jessica Lawson has said her family “stand proud and united” after three teachers were cleared of the equivalent of manslaughter by gross negligence in a French court.Paying tribute to her daughter on Facebook, Brenda Lawson said the 12-year-old is “my baby girl”, adding: “No court in any land can take that away from me… ever.”Jessica died after a pontoon capsized in a lake near the city of Limoges while she was on a school trip in July 2015.At the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle on Wednesday, Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers...

