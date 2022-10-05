ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Secretly Recorded By Friend Before Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release Of Audio

A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Emerges In Spain With Daughter After Actress Hires New Lawyers To Appeal Johnny Depp Verdict

After laying low following her trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has emerged in Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. According to new photos, the actress, 36, was spotted in Palma de Mallorca on Friday, September 30, with her tot and girlfriend, Bianca Butti. The Hollywood star, who wore a black tank top and black pants, was all smiles as she was pushing her little one on the swing.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Amy Cooper, Woman Who Called Cops About Black Birdwatcher, Loses Lawsuit Against Former Employer

Amy Cooper's wrongful termination lawsuit against Franklin Templeton was dismissed by a Manhattan judge on Wednesday A judge has dismissed Amy Cooper's claim that she was illegally fired and defamed by her former employer following the fallout in which she called police about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park in 2020. In the lawsuit, Cooper accused her then-employer, Franklin Templeton, of defamation, not properly investigating the incident and discriminating against her on the basis of her race and sex, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, Southern District of New...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Girl’s family ‘stand proud and united’ after teachers’ not guilty verdicts

The mother of Jessica Lawson has said her family “stand proud and united” after three teachers were cleared of the equivalent of manslaughter by gross negligence in a French court.Paying tribute to her daughter on Facebook, Brenda Lawson said the 12-year-old is “my baby girl”, adding: “No court in any land can take that away from me… ever.”Jessica died after a pontoon capsized in a lake near the city of Limoges while she was on a school trip in July 2015.At the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle on Wednesday, Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Father at centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies tells trial he felt like he ‘failed’ his slain daughter

The grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies has revealed how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.Robbie Parker returned to the witness stand on Thursday to testify in Mr Jones’ defamation trial, as jurors weigh how much he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting for the harassment they suffered because of his lies.Choking back tears, he told jurors how he believed he was “failing” six-year-old Emilie’s memory as Mr Jones lies continued to spread lies about her.“I already felt like I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Rust
RadarOnline

‘False Allegations’: Jesse Williams Accuses Ex-Wife Of Violating Court Order With ‘Disparaging’ Instagram Posts, Asks Judge To Reconsider Joint Custody

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has rushed back to court demanding his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee’s joint custody be reconsidered after she allegedly violated the court order, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams, 41, informed the judge presiding over his divorce battle about the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
TV SHOWS
CBS News

Man charged with assaulting flight attendants, breaking part of bathroom door during chaotic United Airlines flight

A man has been accused of assaulting two flight attendants and breaking part of a bathroom door during a chaotic United Airlines flight from Miami to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, according to court documents filed earlier this week. Once the plane landed and he was taken into custody, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla allegedly told authorities that he had taken the hallucinogenic drug psilocybin prior to boarding the flight.
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Uvalde school district suspends entire police force

The entire Uvalde school district police force was suspended more than four months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. Several investigations into the police department and its response to the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead are ongoing.
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

