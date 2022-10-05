Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Alec Baldwin Lists Hamptons Estate to Protect Assets from Lawsuits Over Halya Hutchins Tragic Movie Set Death
Alec Baldwin is leaving the Hamptons. On Friday morning, the NY Post reported that Baldwin has listed his Amagansett estate for $29 million. He bought it in 1995 when he was married to Kim Basinger. Baldwin is protecting his assets from potential judgments in the “Rust” shooting scandal. Baldwin’s participation...
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Naomi Judd Secretly Recorded By Friend Before Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release Of Audio
A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
Anne Heche's Son Claims Signature In Her Will Was Forged, Files To Assume Control Of Estate
Heche's son Homer Laffoon filed paperwork in September to assume control over her estate. He's been fighting his mother's ex-boyfriend ever since.
Amber Heard Emerges In Spain With Daughter After Actress Hires New Lawyers To Appeal Johnny Depp Verdict
After laying low following her trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has emerged in Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. According to new photos, the actress, 36, was spotted in Palma de Mallorca on Friday, September 30, with her tot and girlfriend, Bianca Butti. The Hollywood star, who wore a black tank top and black pants, was all smiles as she was pushing her little one on the swing.
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Amy Cooper, Woman Who Called Cops About Black Birdwatcher, Loses Lawsuit Against Former Employer
Amy Cooper's wrongful termination lawsuit against Franklin Templeton was dismissed by a Manhattan judge on Wednesday A judge has dismissed Amy Cooper's claim that she was illegally fired and defamed by her former employer following the fallout in which she called police about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park in 2020. In the lawsuit, Cooper accused her then-employer, Franklin Templeton, of defamation, not properly investigating the incident and discriminating against her on the basis of her race and sex, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, Southern District of New...
Anne Heche's Son Homer Questions Validity Of Will Actress Allegedly Left Ex James Tupper As Estate Battle Rages On
Anne Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer, does not believe that the actress left a will to her ex James Tupper, and now he has rushed to court to question the validity of the document, Radar reported. Article continues below advertisement. The Hollywood star passed away on August 11 after her car...
Girl’s family ‘stand proud and united’ after teachers’ not guilty verdicts
The mother of Jessica Lawson has said her family “stand proud and united” after three teachers were cleared of the equivalent of manslaughter by gross negligence in a French court.Paying tribute to her daughter on Facebook, Brenda Lawson said the 12-year-old is “my baby girl”, adding: “No court in any land can take that away from me… ever.”Jessica died after a pontoon capsized in a lake near the city of Limoges while she was on a school trip in July 2015.At the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle on Wednesday, Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers...
Father at centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies tells trial he felt like he ‘failed’ his slain daughter
The grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies has revealed how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.Robbie Parker returned to the witness stand on Thursday to testify in Mr Jones’ defamation trial, as jurors weigh how much he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting for the harassment they suffered because of his lies.Choking back tears, he told jurors how he believed he was “failing” six-year-old Emilie’s memory as Mr Jones lies continued to spread lies about her.“I already felt like I...
‘False Allegations’: Jesse Williams Accuses Ex-Wife Of Violating Court Order With ‘Disparaging’ Instagram Posts, Asks Judge To Reconsider Joint Custody
Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has rushed back to court demanding his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee’s joint custody be reconsidered after she allegedly violated the court order, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams, 41, informed the judge presiding over his divorce battle about the...
Judge denies bond for wealthy Atlanta man who fatally shot wife inside SUV
A judge on Friday denied bond for a well-connected Atlanta man who's awaiting a second trial in the killing of his wife after Georgia's highest court overturned his murder conviction earlier this year. Claud "Tex" McIver, 79, was convicted in 2018 on charges including felony murder in the September 2016...
Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead
Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
CBS News
Pasadena teen pleads guilty to 2020 killing of 5-year-old half sister, will argue he was not criminally responsible
-- A 19-year-old Pasadena resident has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2020 death of his 5-year-old half sister, prosecutors said, but he will go to trial next April saying he was not criminally responsible, Maryland's version of an insanity plea. Stephen J. Davis II was 17 at the...
Man charged with assaulting flight attendants, breaking part of bathroom door during chaotic United Airlines flight
A man has been accused of assaulting two flight attendants and breaking part of a bathroom door during a chaotic United Airlines flight from Miami to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, according to court documents filed earlier this week. Once the plane landed and he was taken into custody, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla allegedly told authorities that he had taken the hallucinogenic drug psilocybin prior to boarding the flight.
Johnny Depp Kicks Off Electric U.S. Tour With Guitarist Jeff Beck As Lawyer Camille Vasquez Attends & Shows Her Support
Johnny Depp can do it all! The award-winning actor kicked off his music tour with Jeff Beck in Washington D.C., and his lawyers proudly sat in the audience showing their support. Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew — who represented the 59-year-old in his defamation trial against Amber Heard — were...
Uvalde school district suspends entire police force
The entire Uvalde school district police force was suspended more than four months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. Several investigations into the police department and its response to the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead are ongoing.
CBS News
