Read full article on original website
Related
Green Bay lawsuit challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
"The Brown County Taxpayers Association filed a three-count complaint against defendants including the President of the United States and the Secretary of the US Department of Education."
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Oshkosh mayor shares details of her troubled past
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time ever, Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri is sharing details about a troubled past and how she turned her life around after growing up in foster care, serving jail time, and surviving abusive relationships. Now she’s running for state Assembly, but she told Action...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay-based business accused of refusing to provide service to person with HIV, agrees to settlement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A business that offers in-home caregiving services across northeast Wisconsin reportedly settled a claim that it refused to give services to someone with HIV. According to the Department of Justice, Helping Hands Caregivers LLC reached a settlement to resolve allegations regarding the company refusing...
A course on 'doing nothing' is the most popular at a Wisconsin university
A one-unit college course on relaxing and not doing anything has become the most popular class at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
whby.com
Oshkosh Defense suing local supplier
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Corporation is suing one of its local supply chain vendors alleging low-quality parts for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Oshkosh Defense is taking J. Stadler Machine of Oshkosh to court claiming control arm pins the company produced for the suspensions on the J-L-T-V broke and had to be replaced throughout the military’s fleet.
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone
If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
WNCY
Gas Prices Spike Locally as OPEC+ Decision Fallout Looms
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Gas prices are spiking again, and it’s happening during a period where, historically, prices have gone down as the season changes. Molly Hart with AAA says circumstances this year are unusual, with a large refinery fire in Toledo, Ohio leading to higher gas prices across the Midwest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNCY
Bellin Specialist: ‘We’re Going to See Masks in Healthcare for the Foreseeable Future’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Bellin Health Officials say you shouldn’t expect to see maskless faces in hospital corridors anytime soon, despite recent changes to CDC guidelines about masks in hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bellin Health Infection Prevention Specialist Andi Hume says the new guidelines...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced To 9 Years For Methamphetamine Trafficking
MADISON, WI. -- Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Justin Baumgardt, 37, formerly of Waupaca, Wisconsin was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 9 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to these charges on June 29, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna teacher wins national prize, awarded $50,000
KAUKAUNA, Wis. – Amidst the hammering and clamoring of automotive technology class, a surprise was brewing at Kaukauna High School. Longtime teacher Dan Von Boxtel won the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence and the big reveal was Tuesday morning. “I’m overwhelmed and filled with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TimberPro in Shawano is expanding
TimberPro, a manufacturer of forestry equipment in Shawano is making a significant expansion to its current operation.
seehafernews.com
Mills Fleet Farm Accused Of Selling Guns To Straw Purchasers
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Appleton-based Mills Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. The company allegedly sold more than two dozen guns to a man named Jerome Horton over a four-month period last year. Mills Fleet Farm is accused of “looking the other way” by...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 4, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 4, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Brian S. Brown, 24, of Appleton sent inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. The criminal complaint alleges Brown added...
WBAY Green Bay
Son charged with stealing from mother with Alzheimer’s disease
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of stealing at least $18,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and spending it on a dating website, a pickup truck and other possessions. A criminal complaint against William Dargan, 53, says he had power of...
Three Wisconsin lottery tickets worth $1 million or more sold in the span of a week
WISCONSIN, USA — The odds of winning a $1 million in the lottery are pretty slim. But apparently, those odds are a little bit better if you're buying tickets in Wisconsin. In the span of one week, from Sept. 27 through Oct. 4, three winning lottery tickets of $1 million or more were sold in cities around the state.
radioresultsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Some Marinette Residents Urged To Shelter In Place
The Marinette County Emergency Management Department is urging people who live or work downwind from the big Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee to stay indoors and shelter in place. The air quality is very low as a north wind brings plumes of smoke from the fire across the Menominee...
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
Comments / 0