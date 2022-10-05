Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is TerrifyingTravel MavenHackettstown, NJ
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
Popular Easton-based sandwich shop, Ciao!, opening doors at College Hill location Saturday
After a bit of a delay, Easton’s Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe will be greeting customers at its newest location this weekend. The popular sandwich shop is launching its third location with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 325 Cattell St. The original target date was Aug. 1, but their new spot is finally joining the original and the Downtown Allentown Market location that opened earlier in the summer.
Pork Roll Palooza sizzles up some fall fun in Phillipsburg (PHOTOS)
Now under new management, Pork Roll Palooza brought out crowds of fans of authentic New Jersey cuisine for some fall fun Saturday in Phillipsburg. It was the fifth annual celebration of a snack known alternatively as Taylor Ham or pork roll, but the first officially managed by Norwescap — in partnership with the Phillipsburg Downtown Association.
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
sauconsource.com
When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Other Local Communities?
With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, it can be easy to forget about events, let alone the details of when, where and why they are held. However, an event almost nobody can forget about is Trick-or-Treat, which this year will again be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lafayettestudentnews.com
Restaurant Review: Ciao brings tasty late-night option to College Hill
Say buongiorno to Ciao, the newest spot to grab a bite on the Hill. This week the sandwich joint is opening its doors at its new College Hill location at 325 Cattell Street. Ciao, which also has locations in downtown Easton and Allentown, offers a variety of specialty sandwiches, build-your-own options and salads.
Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies
Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
buckscountyherald.com
Free Fall thrills in Quakertown
The 13th annual Free Fall event was held Sept. 24 and 25 in Quakertown. Free Fall Action Sports serves the Quakertown Community by offering regular park-side support, yearly events and competitions, and the opportunity for students to experience the benefits of being a part of a team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sauconsource.com
Fountain Hill Church Holds ‘Community Days’ Event
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fountain Hill held its first Community Days event the weekend of Sept. 3 and there was fun for all ages to be had at the festival. Marlene Werkheiser, the church’s Pastoral Care Provider, said the church was forced to put in-person events on hold due to the pandemic, but is happy to be hosting them again.
The need for mead — New business opens in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stonehaüs Meadery on Main Street in Stroudsburg offers a beverage that dates back to the Viking Age. Owner Steve Leibig says the idea started with honey. "I became a beekeeper back in 2012, and just the idea of selling my honey and the positive feedback that I was getting from locals that bought my honey made me wonder what else I could do with that great honey. So the first thing that came to mind was mead," Leibig said.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Dead in Bucks Co. Shopping Center Shooting
A Bucks County shopping center shooting Friday night left two dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting, which police believe stemmed from an altercation, took place outside the Steam Pub & Restaurant in Southampton. Investigators told NBC10 the people involved are in custody and, based on the number...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nothampton County ballot dropoff locations
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Voters in Northampton County will be able to start dropping off their ballots next week. The county elections office says it will install a secure ballot drop-off box for mail-in ballots in each of its four districts. They'll be available starting Monday, and can be used up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Triple shooting outside Bucks County pub leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt
A triple shooting Friday night outside a Lower Bucks pub left two men dead and a third man injured, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said. The deadly gunfire was reported about 11:30 p.m. outside the bar and restaurant on the Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township. One...
5,000-square-foot recycling center proposed for Corriere Road in Palmer Township
The owner of Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC in Palmer Township is proposing a fairly simple solution to reduce some of the landfill waste in the Lehigh Valley. Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC principal Robert Rizzolino proposed building a 5,000-square-foot recycling sorting center at 2210 Corriere Road to sift through trash that should only be recyclable materials.
WFMZ-TV Online
Glendon Hotel townhouses will cost $370K each to build, be sold for about $126K
The five townhomes to be built on the site of the former Glendon Hotel will cost about $1.85 million total, or $370,000 each. They will still be a big bargain for five households, with a sales price of about a third of the cost, according to a plan presented Thursday by Community Action Lehigh Valley. CALV is a not-for-profit group based in Bethlehem that is in charge of the development on Main Street in Glendon borough.
WFMZ-TV Online
Patients, staff show off talents at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Patients and staff participated in a talent show at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital in Allentown. The staff entertained their young patients, their families and friends. On Sept. 30, in observance of National Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month, about ten acts entertained more than 100 guests at a party that also featured pizza, ice cream, a disc jockey and dancing, according to a news release from Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Easton cross country handles Phillipsburg and its hills to sweep dual meet
Erin Vincent knew what she had to do if she wanted to finish first at Friday’s cross country dual meet at Phillipsburg. “The course is very challenging,” the Easton senior said. “There’s a long hill right in the middle of the race, and you’re already tired when you get to it, and even more tired after the hill. Then there’s more uphill towards the end. It’s a challenging race.”
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
UPDATE: Body found in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Monroe County. Stroud Area Regional Police officers identified the body as 26-year-old Anthony Counterman of Greenville, North Carolina. Officials say Counterman is originally from Stroudsburg. Police say Counterman's body was found by a fisherman...
New future for Boyd Theater in Bethlehem gets underway with rainy groundbreaking
Despite the showers muddying the construction site on West Broad Street in Bethlehem, nothing could rain on the city’s parade as it broke ground on the Boyd Theater’s redevelopment Tuesday afternoon under a crowded white tent. The groundbreaking signaled the commencement of a major update to Bethlehem —...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1