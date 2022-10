Have you ever struggled with negative body image or an eating concern? Have you ever wanted to share your story with others?. If so, here is your chance…The Body Monologues is back! The Body Monologues is an empowering event, where performers share their stories of resilience and self-love to inspire and educate others that recovery is possible. The Body Monologues is an opportunity for UNH students, faculty and staff to share their personal experiences with the internal struggles with eating concerns and body image.

DURHAM, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO