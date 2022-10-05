Read full article on original website
Related
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Youth with disabilities to participate in YMCA kids run in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The YMCA of the Treasure Valley is hosting its annual YMCA Harrison Classic Kids Run Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union on Sunday. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. on historic Harrison Boulevard in Boise. This is...
Sherman Elementary School in Nampa named 'Apple Distinguished School'
NAMPA, Idaho — Local government officials joined school officials in gathering together Friday morning to celebrate a Nampa school receiving an "Apple Distinguished School" honor. Sherman Elementary School, in the Nampa School District (NSD), was named an "Apple Distinguished School" for its dedication to learning using the latest platforms...
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Idaho National Guard lands with emergency medical lessons for Boise DTEC students
BOISE, Idaho — Dennis Technical Education Center (DTEC), in the Boise School District, offers career and technical education programs. Wednesday was a particularly memorable day for students there, as they watched an Idaho Army National Guard Helicopter land right in front of their school. “They are going to learn...
Are investments into Idaho education improving school staff morale?
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The average base salary for a public-school teacher in Idaho sits at about $53,100. Those are the latest numbers from the 2021-2022 school year, according to data from the Idaho State Department of Education. Since the 2016-2017 school year, Idaho teachers have seen the average base salary increase by about $7,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Earthquake shakes small Oregon town
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
City leaders break ground on new southwest Boise skate park
BOISE, Idaho — City of Boise leaders and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art skate park at Molenaar Park in southwest Boise Wednesday. The project is moving forward faster than previously planned, thanks to a $1 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertsons Family Foundation.
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Home police chief on paid administrative leave
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home Chief of Police Scott Conner is on paid administrative leave. Mayor Rich Sykes confirmed the news to KTVB on Thursday morning. The mayor said he could not give the reason for the action, other than to say it’s an “HR issue.”
KIVI-TV
How is Meridian preparing its stadium for the Rocky Mountain game on Friday night?
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho's top two 5A football teams, Meridian (6-0) and Rocky Mountain (6-0) are facing off on Friday night at Meridian at 7 PM. In anticipation for the numbers expected at the game, Meridian is adding standing room only sections in each end zone for the fans.
North End couple find LGBTQ+ flag burned outside their house
BOISE, Idaho — Brett Perry returned home Wednesday to find his 'progress flag' burned and still hanging from his front porch. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). The progress flag represents inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community, and this is the third time...
Three design firms present final proposals for Expo Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Three design firms are competing for the chance to transform over 80 acres of land at Expo Idaho, around the former site of the Les Bois Park horse racing track. They pitched their proposals to the Ada County Commissioners, who are looking to turn the area...
Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday. Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit. According to deputies, the...
Interfaith Sanctuary unhappy with response to ammonia evacuation
BOISE, Idaho — An ammonia leak in downtown Boise had people sheltering in place and businesses evacuating on Tuesday morning, including Interfaith Sanctuary. Interfaith Sanctuary said that a fire crew on the scene told them to evacuate and move to Julia Davis Park. "For a homeless shelter, that's a...
KTVB
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise
"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week
It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0