Tampa To Launch Tenant Services Team
TAMPA, Fla. – The City of Tampa is launching a Tenant Services Team to work in conjunction with the existing Housing Information Line, which was activated in June. The new Tenant Services Team will guide individuals to the programs and services that best meet
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The
WMNF
St. Pete bans smoking and vaping at city beaches and parks
St. Petersburg city leaders voted unanimously to ban smoking and vaping at public parks. This ban will be enforced in many of St Pete’s beaches and public parks. As reported by WTSP, The ordinance to ban smoking was introduced in St. Pete after state leaders created a way for local districts to pass their own rules for smoking in public places.
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
Tampa police deploy second round of officers to North Port for hurricane relief efforts
A second wave of nearly 50 TPD officers relieved the 40 officers along with 15 Tampa firefighters from Tampa Fire Rescue who have been hard at work since last Saturday in North Port. They’ve been working to clear debris for residents and helping the North Port Police Department with all of their calls.
HCSO investigates shooting in Tampa that left 1 person dead
Deputies responded to a complaint of a shooting in the 3700 block of Coral Drive on Friday, just before 5 p.m.
Man Shot And Killed In Tampa, Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Tampa. On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they discovered
What’s In The Name Plant City
Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
Sustainable Living: 9 principles for a Florida friendly property
Tune in weekly to The Sustainable Living Show as we talk about the importance of how we promote a balance of people, profit, and planet. This week we talked with Lynn Barber and Julia Palaschak about the 9 principles for a Florida Friendly property. About Our Guests. Lynn Barber has...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Impact of federal marijuana possession pardons on local convictions
President Joe Biden is issuing an executive order calling for pardons of thousands of federal convictions for simple marijuana possession. Biden is also urging all governors to do the same, since decriminalization at the federal level does not change the majority of marijuana convictions — those are at the state level.
Chad Chronister endorses All for Transportation
'While it’s never a good time to raise taxes, the cost of doing nothing is staggering,' Chronister said. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is announcing his support for the All for Transportation referendum on the November ballot. The Sheriff cited safety in his endorsement of the referendum, which hopes...
Tampa officials confirm former City Attorney Gina Grimes is not working with the city in any capacity
Last month, the city thought that Grimes might take on a new position, but said today that she has moved on.
Lakeland Woman Who Won $2M Has Been Identified
Carla Davis of Lakeland is now a millionaire. Back in June, Davis purchased a Powerball ticket, matched all 5 numbers but sadly missed the Powerball number. It’s ok though because she still won $2M. Davis went to claim her prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart located in Lakeland. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. I have a question for you. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit the lottery. I would probably pay off my student loans, then buy my mom a house. Of course I would be living with her!
Tampa City Council approves over $7 million in Hurricane Ian disaster relief funds
The approval came after some questions from council over exactly where the money will go.
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’
Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
