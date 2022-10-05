Read full article on original website
Related
Palestinian gunman kills woman Israeli soldier in Jerusalem
The Israeli army says a female soldier has died after being shot by a Palestinian gunman at a military checkpoint in east Jerusalem
WSOC-TV
Officials: Truck bomb damages bridge linking Crimea-Russia
KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian authorities said Saturday that a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb triggered seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch...
WSOC-TV
Russian missiles slam apartments; refugees missing at border
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, a local official said, killing three people and wounding at least 12 in a region that houses Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and which Moscow has illegally annexed. The...
Comments / 0