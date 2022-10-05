ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC-TV

Officials: Truck bomb damages bridge linking Crimea-Russia

KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian authorities said Saturday that a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb triggered seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch...
WSOC-TV

Russian missiles slam apartments; refugees missing at border

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, a local official said, killing three people and wounding at least 12 in a region that houses Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and which Moscow has illegally annexed. The...
