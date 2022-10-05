Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin settles with slain 'Rust' cinematographer's family
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of the Western movie "Rust" have reached a settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who Baldwin shot dead during filming last year, the parties said on Wednesday.
Biglaw Widower Of Halyna Hutchins Reaches Settlement With Alec Baldwin In Wrongful-Death Suit
In October 2021, Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, with a prop gun on the movie set of the film “Rust.” As we previously noted, Matt Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, is a corporate associate in the Los Angeles office of Latham & Watkins. The widower quickly lawyered up, hiring Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, an L.A.-based plaintiffs’ firm specializing in wrongful-death litigation. He officially filed suit last February.
‘Rust’ Producers Settle Wrongful Death Suit Over Fatal Shooting, Production Will Resume
It’s been almost exactly one year since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust. Hutchins was killed when she was struck by a live round discharged from a gun held by star and producer Alec Baldwin. (Director Joel Souza was injured in the same incident as well.) Amidst a criminal investigation into the incident, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of the film. But now, per Deadline, that suit has been settled, and filming on Rust will actually move forward, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, listed as an executive producer on the project.
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Settles With Halyna Hutchins' Estate & Will Resume Production In January
On October 21st, 2021, the production of Rust, a western starring and produced by Alec Baldwin, was met with grave tragedy when a live round was discharged in a prop revolver held by Baldwin, resulting in the untimely death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, along with an injury to director Joel Souza. The fatal incident instantly sparked a controversial conversation about the nature of guns used in film shoots, along with the importance of weapon safety and the extreme dangers of weapon malpractice in Hollywood films. It was a terrible reminder of how dangerous moviemaking can ultimately be when things go horribly, horribly wrong, and it's been unclear what the fallout would be for this horrendous firearm misuse. That conversation will remain ongoing, but there have been some new developments in Rust's tragic tale. As it was announced earlier today, the suspended production reached a settlement with the Hutchins' estate, and in a surprising new development, filming is slated to continue shooting in January.
