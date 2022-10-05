On October 21st, 2021, the production of Rust, a western starring and produced by Alec Baldwin, was met with grave tragedy when a live round was discharged in a prop revolver held by Baldwin, resulting in the untimely death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, along with an injury to director Joel Souza. The fatal incident instantly sparked a controversial conversation about the nature of guns used in film shoots, along with the importance of weapon safety and the extreme dangers of weapon malpractice in Hollywood films. It was a terrible reminder of how dangerous moviemaking can ultimately be when things go horribly, horribly wrong, and it's been unclear what the fallout would be for this horrendous firearm misuse. That conversation will remain ongoing, but there have been some new developments in Rust's tragic tale. As it was announced earlier today, the suspended production reached a settlement with the Hutchins' estate, and in a surprising new development, filming is slated to continue shooting in January.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO