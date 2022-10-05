Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
Ripple Grows into Second Largest Arab Economy via UK-Based 3s Money Club
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
tokenist.com
Crypto Payment Apps Market Size Expected to Reach $2.15B by 2030: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The global crypto payment app market cap is expected to hit $2.15 billion from 2022 to 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, according to a new research report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the burgeoning crypto market and its potential to replace fiat currencies.
TechCrunch
China’s once-popular crypto exchange Huobi Global bought by About Capital
Huobi Global announced today that its controlling shareholder has completed the transaction to sell its entire stake to About Capital, a Hong Kong-based fund management firm started by Ted Chen, who founded China’s hedge fund giant Greenwoods Asset Management. This confirms an earlier report by Bloomberg saying the founder Leon Li was looking to sell his majority stake for over $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Chainlink, Cardano, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Cryptocurrencies to Consider for Long-Term Investments in the Ongoing Bear Market
2022 will become one of the toughest and most challenging in the cryptocurrency industry’s history. The year has brought about some of the most bizarre events the industry has ever seen, and as we approach the end of the fourth quarter, there is no telling what lies in store. As it stands, the ongoing bear market, which began in the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, is all everyone within the industry is talking about. Spanning over four months, it is the longest bear market in crypto history and by far the most challenging.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz
In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Announces Soon-To-Be-Released Documentary About Crypto Exchange Giant
A new documentary about crypto exchange Coinbase and the digital assets industry will be released on popular video streaming platforms on Friday. Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong says that over the last three years, the company has been working with 10-time Emmy award-winning director Greg Kohs for the new film entitled COIN.
blockchain.news
Global Crypto Payment App Industry Value to Hit $2.15 Billion by 2030
The surging adoption of blockchain technology is expected to enhance the market size of the global cryptocurrency payments app sector to a value of $2.15 billion by 2030, according to a report by ReseachAndMarkets.com. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, the figure is anticipated to reach between...
Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022
While the hype around Bitcoin and other cryptos has died down following the massive drop in prices over the turn of the year, there's no denying that digital currencies are reshaping fintech as we know it. Financial technology used to be about storing and managing money using a digital medium;...
CoinDesk
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
decrypt.co
FTX Targets Latin America With Visa Debit Card—With Europe and Asia Next
FTX is expanding its offering into more than 40 additional countries, letting users spend their crypto all over the place. FTX is expanding its Visa crypto debit card internationally after launching it in the United States earlier this year. Latin American countries will be a big focus for the initial...
NEWSBTC
“We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people.” – Vladimir Kardapoltsev, CEO of PointPay
Digital banks are coming on the market – banks that allow you to open accounts, take out loans or send money in just a few minutes. But how does it work? We’ve interviewed the CEO of PointPay to figure out how your first crypto bank will try to challenge the traditional financial system.
Citigroup Blockchain Exec’s Departure for Six Digital Shows Growing Trend
Executives from legacy banks are leaving key positions in innovative units and subsidiaries to take on roles at newer firms deep in the trenches of digital assets. In one example, Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the company to take on a role at Six Digital Exchange, per a CoinDesk report Thursday (Oct. 6). Six Digital, a Swiss digital asset exchange, offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets.
binbits.com
Visa partners FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries in Latin America, Asia, Europe.
Visa has partnered with popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX to provide debit cards to 40 countries. According to reports, the initiative will focus on countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. As revealed, holders of the debit cards would be able to spend their digital currency without moving it from their crypto exchange.
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today
Crypto stocks traded higher as the broader market rose.
What Are Cross-Chain Transactions and Why Are They Being Hacked?
With the cross-chain payments bridge of top global exchange Binance’s BNB Chain blockchain the victim of a $570 million cryptocurrency hack — the latest in a series of mega-thefts that had already seen more than $2 billion stolen — it’s worth taking a look at what the cross-chain transactions these bridges facilitate actually are and why they are so vulnerable.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Dangerous Implications Of Central Bank Digital Currencies
Natalie Smolenski is a senior advisor at the Bitcoin Policy Institute and executive director of the Texas Bitcoin Foundation, and Dan Held is a Bitcoin educator and marketing advisor at Trust Machines. This article is an excerpt from the Bitcoin Policy Institute whitepaper “Why the U.S. Should Reject Central Bank...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0