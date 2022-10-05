Read full article on original website
Related
Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push
In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Building a Business Case for Blockchain Streaming Tech
If you look at the top five industries that blockchain developers want to disrupt, streaming video and music will be somewhere on the list. The core of blockchain-based streaming companies and content-sharing firms like D.Tube, Dlive, and Theta seek to compete with giants like YouTube and Twitch with decentralized networks that give content providers much more freedom from corporate control and censorship.
EMEA Daily: Euro, Dollar Clearing Agencies Prep for Real-Time Transatlantic Payments
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, The Clearing House (TCH), EBA CLEARING, and SWIFT are on track to begin piloting their transatlantic instant payment system known as Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB). Meanwhile, the day after the European Commission published a draft of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law, eCommerce fashion retailer Farfetch has started accepting six cryptocurrencies.
Today in the Connected Economy: FTX, Visa Team to Launch Debit Cards
Today in the connected economy, Visa joins forces with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX to launch debit cards in 40 new countries. Visa is also teaming up with Web3 loyalty platform ShopNEXT to introduce a Shop-to-Earn model, while Amazon scales back its delivery robot program. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is working with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores
The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
Toyota Apologizes For Breach of User Info
The world’s biggest carmaker on Friday (Oct. 7) apologized for a breach apparently caused by a third-party vendor that is thought to have leaked close to 300,000 email addresses and associated customer management numbers. Toyota Motor announced on its website that email addresses and associated customer management numbers for...
Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays
Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
Mastercard: Experiential Spending on Restaurants, Travel Keeps Rising
Americans have made double-digit increases in their spending on travel, fuel and convenience, electronics and restaurants over the last year, Mastercard reported Friday (Oct. 7) in a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse. Overall U.S. sales excluding auto gained that much as well, with 11% year-over-year growth in September....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
CFO's Tap Time-Saving Tech and Tools to Offset Macro Challenges
The job of a chief financial officer (CFO) is like putting together a puzzle, as CFOs must manage rising interest rates, inflation and other pieces of a bigger picture. “It’s challenging, but I like puzzles, so it’s a lot of fun,” Kapitus CFO Anthony Rose told PYMNTS.
Subscriptions Push Premium Over Freemium Amid Rising Prices
Apps dabbling in everything from retail to romance are charging for more features as way to generate new revenue streams from legions of “freemium” or unpaid users. While the freemium model has long been used to entice users to try a service and then, over time, upsell them into buying access to richer features, the widespread effect of belt-tightening and app fatigue appear to be pushing more apps to find new ways to monetize their experiences.
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
Retailers Turn to Inventory Tech and Robotics to Ease Pain of Limited Warehouse Space
In retail, speed is a strategic advantage. So is having the right inventory on hand at the right time. Much, of course, depends on having the right goods physically present, lining the shelves within the warehouses and ready to line the (virtual and brick and mortar) shelves to entice customers.
SWIFT Claims Cross-Border CBDC Success; ECB Wants Settlement Control
Financial messaging system SWIFT said that it has solved one of the thorniest problems central bank digital currency (CBDC) developers have been wrestling with: How to use them for cross-border transactions. Making CBDCs interoperable is difficult. Few of the roughly 100 countries building, studying or considering digital versions of their...
Fidel API to Enable Programmable Payments for Visa Clients and Partners
Fidel API has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect, which connects clients to a “curated and vetted” set of fintech companies, a press release said. With the endorsement from Visa, the company will now become more visible as a provider of real-time transactions APIs. Fidel API’s platform provides authentication,...
FTX Launches Branded Visa Debit Cards for Purchases
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is collaborating with Visa to launch debit cards in 40 countries, with initial rollouts across Latin America followed by Europe and Asia. The FTX-branded Visa debit cards will be linked directly to a user’s FTX accounts and will initially be offered in the U.S., according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Friday (Oct. 7).
Beneath Deal Days, Rollbacks and Early Access a Bewildered Consumer Hides
What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, the retail story was all about lack of inventory and supply chain disruptions that were going to leave holiday shoppers empty-handed if they didn’t act quickly. Compared to product availability, price was more of an afterthought at the time, as reports of customers hoarding and even overpaying for hot items were common.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Metaverse Expansion Includes Concert Series
Today in the connected economy, Walmart announced it is getting into the concert business by hosting a music festival inside its new metaverse space. Also, Mastercard teams with fraud prevention firm Ravelin to provide more secure quick commerce, and Spotify acquires Kinzen to improve its efforts at detecting harmful speech.
Zuckerberg’s Unlovable Metaverse Shares Flaws of Meta’s Payments Policy
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gotten a lot of flak in the year since he announced the corporate rebranding by saying, “From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first." He then added: “I hope that people come to know the Meta brand and the...
Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform
Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0