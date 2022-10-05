ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

CASA Opens Family Justice Center in St. Petersburg

Across the country, Family Justice Centers provide free resources to survivors. This October, Pinellas will get its own center, a Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas by CASA in north St. Pete. The center will host a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Florida Blue, BayCare reach agreement that keeps patients insured

TAMPA — BayCare Hospital System and Florida Blue said on Sept. 28 they have reached an agreement that will spare tens of thousands of Tampa Bay residents from being forced to find new doctors. The agreement means the nonprofit’s hospitals and doctors will remain in-network for roughly 85,000 Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

University of Tampa's bell sculpture to be played for first time

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the University of Tampa's newest gems on its campus will be played for the first time publicly on Saturday. UT's Ars Sonora is the largest and most technologically advanced bell tower of its type in the world, the university says. The musical bell sculpture is 105 feet tall and has 63 bronze balls. The university says 61 are set up to play individual notes corresponding to keys on an electric keyboard.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa community runs for fallen police officers

TAMPA, Fla. — Some ran to pay tribute. “I'm here to support the people in blue. Trying to show what support I can for those that make their sacrifices each and every year,” said Larry Moore, one of the almost 2,000 people that signed up to run. Others...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Dunedin conducting investigation into cybersecurity 'incident'

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The city of Dunedin is investigating a cybersecurity incident that impacted the city's network environment earlier this week. IT issues were reported with email and online payments for permits, utilities, parks and recreation and marina fees on Tuesday, Oct 4. A comprehensive investigation is now underway.
DUNEDIN, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Buccaneers, Clearwater police host youth training camp

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater police partnered with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring something positive and fun for students in the community. Nearly 100 students participated in a youth training camp on Thursday, the Clearwater Police Department said. It took place at Walter Campbell Park in Clearwater. The students,...
CLEARWATER, FL
