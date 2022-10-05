Read full article on original website
CASA Opens Family Justice Center in St. Petersburg
Across the country, Family Justice Centers provide free resources to survivors. This October, Pinellas will get its own center, a Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas by CASA in north St. Pete. The center will host a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the...
Tampa startup fulfills 'wish list' of supplies for southwest Florida nursing homes
TAMPA, Fla. — A staffing company that helps nursing homes and other senior care facilities is pitching in with recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. After seeing the devastation left behind by the storm, Gale Healthcare reached out to nursing homes with extensive damage asking them what they needed. It...
Need rental assistance money? Tampa’s application portal reopens
Tampa's online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money is expected to reopen soon.
Clearwater, PSTA finalize transit center deal after decades of discussion
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For all residents living in Clearwater, a deal for a new transit center has been finalized after city leaders and Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority came to an agreement Thursday evening. After more than a decade of discussion and negotiations, Clearwater's City Council was able to vote...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
businessobserverfl.com
Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
Beach Beacon
Florida Blue, BayCare reach agreement that keeps patients insured
TAMPA — BayCare Hospital System and Florida Blue said on Sept. 28 they have reached an agreement that will spare tens of thousands of Tampa Bay residents from being forced to find new doctors. The agreement means the nonprofit’s hospitals and doctors will remain in-network for roughly 85,000 Florida...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
University of Tampa's bell sculpture to be played for first time
TAMPA, Fla. — One of the University of Tampa's newest gems on its campus will be played for the first time publicly on Saturday. UT's Ars Sonora is the largest and most technologically advanced bell tower of its type in the world, the university says. The musical bell sculpture is 105 feet tall and has 63 bronze balls. The university says 61 are set up to play individual notes corresponding to keys on an electric keyboard.
Tampa community runs for fallen police officers
TAMPA, Fla. — Some ran to pay tribute. “I'm here to support the people in blue. Trying to show what support I can for those that make their sacrifices each and every year,” said Larry Moore, one of the almost 2,000 people that signed up to run. Others...
Eight Florida Counties Join Together For “Mega-Dog” Adoption Event Oct. 7-9
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event on Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722
Dunedin conducting investigation into cybersecurity 'incident'
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The city of Dunedin is investigating a cybersecurity incident that impacted the city's network environment earlier this week. IT issues were reported with email and online payments for permits, utilities, parks and recreation and marina fees on Tuesday, Oct 4. A comprehensive investigation is now underway.
Tampa City Council approves over $7 million in Hurricane Ian disaster relief funds
The approval came after some questions from council over exactly where the money will go.
995qyk.com
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Buccaneers, Clearwater police host youth training camp
CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater police partnered with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring something positive and fun for students in the community. Nearly 100 students participated in a youth training camp on Thursday, the Clearwater Police Department said. It took place at Walter Campbell Park in Clearwater. The students,...
Caravan of supplies, meals and workers are heading from Pinellas County Schools to Lee County
LARGO, Fla. — A caravan of supplies, workers and thousands of meals is heading from Largo to Fort Myers, with the goal of getting Lee County schools back open to students as quickly as possible in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Early Thursday morning, Pinellas County Schools sent a...
Northern Sarasota County schools reopen Monday, other schools plan for 1 week after
SARASOTA, Fla — After more than a week of disruption from Hurricane Ian, classes will resume for some in Sarasota County. But the aftermath is forcing schools to the county's south to remain closed. The district announced Tuesday it's planning to open in phases. Schools located north of Taylor...
Dunedin water, wastewater systems 'safe' after cybersecurity 'incident'
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The city of Dunedin announced its water and wastewater treatment facilities are "secure and operational" following a cybersecurity "incident" — the extent of which is still unknown. IT issues were reported with email and online payments for permits, utilities, parks and recreation and marina fees...
Thousands of diapers and wipes delivered to Hurricane Ian victims
Dozens of volunteers with Babycycle Diaper Bank loaded 20,000 diapers and 50,000 wipes onto a trailer headed to Ft. Myers and Arcadia.
HUD Sending Funds to Fort Myers, Gainesville, St. Petersburg for Safety Measures in Public Housing
This week, as part of almost $10.4 million going to Public Housing Agencies (PHA) “to make needed capital improvements in public housing developments that serve to enhance safety and security for residents,” the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded funds to three agencies in Florida.
