ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone Electric reports widespread power outages

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YoNoC_0iN2xC9200

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone Electric Cooperative reported outages across a swath of Boone County on Wednesday morning, with about 1,800 members without power at about 10:15 a.m.

The utility's online outage map showed outages concentrated mostly in southern and western Boone County, including Rocheport, the Scott Boulevard area of Columbia and the Midway area west of the city.

The utility said in posts on its social media accounts that the cooperative's transmission provider was having equipment problems, which was cutting power to cooperative members. The provider was working to fix the problem shortly after 10 a.m., the cooperative said.

The post Boone Electric reports widespread power outages appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
kwos.com

Columbia and Jefferson City are under a frost advisory

A freeze warning is now in effect for Mexico, Laddonia, Macon and other northern towns in the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says freezing temperatures of between 30 and 32 degrees are expected tomorrow (Saturday) morning. The NWS says sensitive outdoor vegetation...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation announced road closures in Audrain County next week for culvert replacements, according to a press release. Route EE: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct.11 from Highway 124 to Highway 112 . Route C: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 11-13 from Route T to Highway The post MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family loses home to fire in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) WATCH LIVE: Drivers should expect to find delays on eastbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge due to a crash Thursday morning. MoDOT reported around 8:05 a.m. that the delays at the bridge should last about an hour. Crews closed the right lane off to drivers following the crash near The post Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Industry
Local
Missouri Business
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
City
Columbia, MO
Boone County, MO
Business
City
Rocheport, MO
kmmo.com

RESURFACING PROJECTS TO BEGIN IN AREA COUNTIES

As part of Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Road program, the Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted a company to resurface 20 routes, more than 148 lane miles, in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe, and Randolph counties. The contractor plans to begin asphalt resurfacing this week on Howard County Route CC and Randolph County Route P. Resurfacing on these two routes is anticipated to be completed by early October. See exact locations below:
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Versailles Woman Injured In Morgan County Crash

A 22 year old Versailles woman and her 15 year old passenger were taken to Lake Regional Health following a one-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol says Kellie Wood’s SUV first started running off to the left side of Alum Springs Road in Moreau and when she overcorrected it then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midway
KMIZ ABC 17 News

JCPD awarded $180,000 federal grant for body cams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department said on Thursday that it received a $180,000 federal grant to buy body cameras. The Jefferson City Council approved for the police department to apply for the grant in May. JCPD expected the total cost to be $661,643. The rest of the money will have to The post JCPD awarded $180,000 federal grant for body cams appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

WATER IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN SEDALIA

The city of Sedalia is scheduled to replace water mains in several areas within city limits beginning on Monday, October 10. The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wanted to provide residents living in the following areas information about the water main replacements. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CFD union seeks more communication with city during fire chief selection process

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The union representing the Columbia Fire Department is speaking out Wednesday, saying there has been a lack of communication from the city manager on the process of hiring a new fire chief. Zack Privette -- president of the Columbia Professional Fire Fighters -- said since the city named the three finalists for the The post CFD union seeks more communication with city during fire chief selection process appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Awesome 92.3

Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia

Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA

UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
SEDALIA, MO
khqa.com

Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
BEVIER, MO
krcgtv.com

Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI in Moberly

MOBERLY — The Randolph County Sheriff said Friday afternoon Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly Thursday evening on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said Moberly police were called to an Arby's parking lot in town just before 8 p.m. regarding a report of property damage.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Tractors, other equipment stolen in Montgomery County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several vehicles and items were stolen Tuesday off of Route N near Mineola, Missouri, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. A witness observed a white male wearing a ball cap driving a blue and white Ford tractor around the property. The witness observed the tractor leaving the property, driving west on The post Police: Tractors, other equipment stolen in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Three men face charges due to offenses in Ashland over past week

Several men face charges after being stopped by police officers in Ashland over the past week. Luron Johnson of Jefferson City is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashland Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson last week and found 100 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle in his vehicle.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated

Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Callaway County Sheriff is scheduled for a court hearing on Nov. 14 after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism posted a $2,000 bail after he was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Chism The post Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy