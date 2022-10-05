Boone Electric reports widespread power outages

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone Electric Cooperative reported outages across a swath of Boone County on Wednesday morning, with about 1,800 members without power at about 10:15 a.m.

The utility's online outage map showed outages concentrated mostly in southern and western Boone County, including Rocheport, the Scott Boulevard area of Columbia and the Midway area west of the city.

The utility said in posts on its social media accounts that the cooperative's transmission provider was having equipment problems, which was cutting power to cooperative members. The provider was working to fix the problem shortly after 10 a.m., the cooperative said.

