‘We need your help’: Charlotte kennels over capacity; adopters, fosters desperately needed

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
