Gastonia, NC

M4 rifle stolen from unmarked police truck in Gastonia

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are looking for a suspect who stole a South Carolina officer’s gun from an unmarked vehicle.

The incident happened in a hotel parking lot on Remount Road; the Horry County officer was in Gastonia for a training session.

Investigators say someone broke two windows on the officer’s truck and took a police rifle (M4), vest, and ammunition from the back cab of the truck.

Officers later found the ammunition and vest at a nearby dumpster.

Authorities are working with the hotel and checking surveillance video to identify whoever is responsible.

