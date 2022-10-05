M4 rifle stolen from unmarked police truck in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are looking for a suspect who stole a South Carolina officer’s gun from an unmarked vehicle.
The incident happened in a hotel parking lot on Remount Road; the Horry County officer was in Gastonia for a training session.Charlotte firefighter pulls shooting victim to safety as witnesses scream to ‘stop’ in Harris Teeter parking lot
Investigators say someone broke two windows on the officer’s truck and took a police rifle (M4), vest, and ammunition from the back cab of the truck.
Officers later found the ammunition and vest at a nearby dumpster.
Authorities are working with the hotel and checking surveillance video to identify whoever is responsible.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0