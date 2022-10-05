LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.

