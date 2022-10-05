Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
wxpr.org
Vilas County judges making history
The newest judges in Vilas County are making history. Over the past year, the Vilas County Circuit Court bench has been in constant turnover. In November of 2021, Judge Martha Milanowski took over the job of Circuit Court Judge from former Judge Neal 'Chip' Nielsen. Last week, Judge Daniel Overbey...
antigotimes.com
Warrant of Week
The Antigo Police Department holds two warrants for Adam James Boone, 35 years old. The warrants are for failure to appear criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer. The second warrant is for failure to appear misdemeanor bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 3rd offense.
