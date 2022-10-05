2 men arrested in connection to agg assault

Two Odessa men were arrested late Saturday night after being accused of opening fire on two different victims within a matter of minutes.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a shots fired call from East 5th Street and North Texas Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday from a man who said the front passenger in a maroon SUV racked a round into a handgun and passed it to the driver, who then pointed the gun at him.

The man told officers he took cover behind a vehicle and the driver fired the gun out the window before leaving, the report stated.

Officers found a 9 mm shell casing in the middle of East 5th and security footage of a maroon SUV in the area at the time of the shooting, the report stated.

Officers were still on the scene when they got another shots fired call, this one from West 6th Street and Eidson. The caller in that case said the occupants of a maroon Cadillac had fire multiple shots at another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

According to the report, officers found the same kind of shell casings in the area and they later found a maroon SUV at the Redzone night club on East 8th Street.

A live round was found near the Cadillac in the parking lot and it was a Sig 9mm Luger, the same brand as the shell casings found earlier, the report stated.

Officers, who had gotten permission from one of the men in the Cadillac to search his phone, found a text message sent at 10:30 p.m. stating, “we just busted at two different (racial slurs) ya be safe wezz,” the report stated.

Officers also found a black Taurus handgun in the center console of the Caddy with one round chambered and six rounds inside the magazine, according to the report.

Officers arrested who they believe was the driver of the Cadillac, Donyvan Richard Carrillo, 3o, and the front seat passenger, Juan Olivas Jr., 25, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 2 felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

They both remain in the Ector County jail on $50,000 surety bonds.