Jay-Z is looking to infiltrate the food industry with his recent investment in a pizza delivery chain powered by robots. The rap star and entrepreneur's Marcy Venture Partners recently led a $16.5M round of investments in Stellar Pizza, an L.A.-based start-up that created an automated pizza machine that can make and cook an entire pie of pizza from scratch within five minutes flat. Created by former SpaceX engineers, including the company's former CEO...

