Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million In Robotic Pizza Startup
Jay-Z is looking to infiltrate the food industry with his recent investment in a pizza delivery chain powered by robots. The rap star and entrepreneur’s Marcy Venture Partners recently led a $16.5M round of investments in Stellar Pizza, an L.A.-based start-up that created an automated pizza machine that can make and cook an entire pie of pizza from scratch within five minutes flat.More from VIBE.comLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsCiara Partners With Instacart For Healthy Food InitiativeDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show Created by former SpaceX engineers, including the company’s former CEO...
u.today
Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
NEWSBTC
“We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people.” – Vladimir Kardapoltsev, CEO of PointPay
Digital banks are coming on the market – banks that allow you to open accounts, take out loans or send money in just a few minutes. But how does it work? We’ve interviewed the CEO of PointPay to figure out how your first crypto bank will try to challenge the traditional financial system.
CoinDesk
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
TechCrunch
China’s once-popular crypto exchange Huobi Global bought by About Capital
Huobi Global announced today that its controlling shareholder has completed the transaction to sell its entire stake to About Capital, a Hong Kong-based fund management firm started by Ted Chen, who founded China’s hedge fund giant Greenwoods Asset Management. This confirms an earlier report by Bloomberg saying the founder Leon Li was looking to sell his majority stake for over $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Announces Soon-To-Be-Released Documentary About Crypto Exchange Giant
A new documentary about crypto exchange Coinbase and the digital assets industry will be released on popular video streaming platforms on Friday. Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong says that over the last three years, the company has been working with 10-time Emmy award-winning director Greg Kohs for the new film entitled COIN.
blockchain.news
Global Crypto Payment App Industry Value to Hit $2.15 Billion by 2030
The surging adoption of blockchain technology is expected to enhance the market size of the global cryptocurrency payments app sector to a value of $2.15 billion by 2030, according to a report by ReseachAndMarkets.com. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, the figure is anticipated to reach between...
coinfomania.com
American-based Firm Stash Offers Eight Cryptocurrencies to Two Million Users
American-based investment company Stash has now enabled a crypto offering on its platform by giving access to eight cryptocurrencies for its two million users to buy and trade, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. Stash Enables Crypto Offering. As part of its investment policy, Stash believes that its investors should be exposed...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push
In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
thecoinrise.com
Binance Labs to Fund Seven Projects From MVB Accelerator Program
Binance Labs, the venture arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced its intention to invest in seven projects chosen from The Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Accelerator Program, a project that is jointly led by BNB Chain. Markedly, the seven selected projects cut across Decentralized Finance (DeFi), gaming,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso
Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
Citigroup Blockchain Exec’s Departure for Six Digital Shows Growing Trend
Executives from legacy banks are leaving key positions in innovative units and subsidiaries to take on roles at newer firms deep in the trenches of digital assets. In one example, Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the company to take on a role at Six Digital Exchange, per a CoinDesk report Thursday (Oct. 6). Six Digital, a Swiss digital asset exchange, offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets.
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today
Crypto stocks traded higher as the broader market rose.
Retailers Turn to Inventory Tech and Robotics to Ease Pain of Limited Warehouse Space
In retail, speed is a strategic advantage. So is having the right inventory on hand at the right time. Much, of course, depends on having the right goods physically present, lining the shelves within the warehouses and ready to line the (virtual and brick and mortar) shelves to entice customers.
Toyota Apologizes For Breach of User Info
The world’s biggest carmaker on Friday (Oct. 7) apologized for a breach apparently caused by a third-party vendor that is thought to have leaked close to 300,000 email addresses and associated customer management numbers. Toyota Motor announced on its website that email addresses and associated customer management numbers for...
Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions
Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
crowdfundinsider.com
Smart Money App Plum Secures £5M in Debt Financing
Smart money app Plum is reportedly launching its third crowdfunding round after acquiring £5 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank. Plum previously conducted a public campaign on Crowdcube that managed to acquire $8 million in additional capital along with a $24 million Series A investment round in November 2021.
tokenist.com
Crypto Payment Apps Market Size Expected to Reach $2.15B by 2030: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The global crypto payment app market cap is expected to hit $2.15 billion from 2022 to 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, according to a new research report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the burgeoning crypto market and its potential to replace fiat currencies.
ZenLedger Teams With BitPay for Crypto Payments
Cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics firm ZenLedger is partnering with crypto payment services provider BitPay to offer digital assets as payment options for goods and services. By adding cryptocurrency to its payment options, ZenLedger is able to lower transaction fees while also increasing transparency and efficiency, according to a...
PYMNTS
