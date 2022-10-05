ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Idaho gubernatorial candidates react to pardoning of 'simple possession' of marijuana

BOISE, Idaho - Both candidates for Idaho governor have responded to President Joe Biden's pardoning of all people with federal marijuana possession convictions. Incumbent Republican Governor Brad Little issued a statement criticizing the president of issuing the pardon "for show" and setting "bad precedent." “Open borders and open prisons -...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy