ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Weekly

Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Lee County

The State of Florida and FEMA have opened an additional state-led Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Lee County. Fort Myers DMS Building, 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901. Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA Town Hall meeting for Collier County

The Collier County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to host a FEMA Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 12, starting at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The meeting is hybrid remote and will be held in the Board of County Commissioners Chambers, Collier County Government Center, 3299 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, Florida.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Health
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Health
Florida Weekly

Curfew enacted for Collier County and the City of Naples

The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier County and their property as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. The curfew does not apply to emergency responders, employees at health care facilities, critical staff for businesses that...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples continues post-Ian recovery

The City of Naples updated residents on the progress of its post-Hurricane Ian recovery in a press release. Naples confirmed one storm-related death: According to the medical examiner, a 73-year-old woman died of drowning and myocardial infarction. While the city’s boil water notice was lifted, water pressure fluctuations are expected...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nch Healthcare System#Healthcare Services#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#Nch Virtual Care#Outpatient
WINKNEWS.com

Power companies provide update on restoration efforts

Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
flcourier.com

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Post Hurricane Ian recovery rebuilding and permitting information

Also, electronic permitting information is available at www.colliercountyfl.gov/government/growth-management/divisions/building-plan-review-inspection/e-permitting. County staff are also available to assist at the Growth Management Community Development Services Department at 2800 Horseshoe Drive N, Naples, FL 34104; (239) 252-2400 and at four satellite offices which are listed below. Heritage Bay Government Services Center. 15450 Collier Blvd.
NAPLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis holds news conference at Lee County restaurant

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Lee County. The governor will be joined at noon by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle near Bert’s Bar and Grill in Matlacha.
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island

FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

A look at WINK News after Ian

WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy