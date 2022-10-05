Read full article on original website
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Weekly
Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Lee County
The State of Florida and FEMA have opened an additional state-led Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Lee County. Fort Myers DMS Building, 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901. Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA Town Hall meeting for Collier County
The Collier County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to host a FEMA Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 12, starting at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The meeting is hybrid remote and will be held in the Board of County Commissioners Chambers, Collier County Government Center, 3299 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, Florida.
Lee County lifts countywide curfew
Lee County has lifted the curfew they have in place as of Oct. 7 however, depending on the city you reside in you may still have a curfew in place.
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
Florida Weekly
Curfew enacted for Collier County and the City of Naples
The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier County and their property as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. The curfew does not apply to emergency responders, employees at health care facilities, critical staff for businesses that...
WINKNEWS.com
Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend
A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples continues post-Ian recovery
The City of Naples updated residents on the progress of its post-Hurricane Ian recovery in a press release. Naples confirmed one storm-related death: According to the medical examiner, a 73-year-old woman died of drowning and myocardial infarction. While the city’s boil water notice was lifted, water pressure fluctuations are expected...
WINKNEWS.com
Power companies provide update on restoration efforts
Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
‘Warzone’: Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
flcourier.com
Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help
Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County updates: WiFi centers open and Charlotte County cemeteries closed to the public
Charlotte County Community Services Library and History Division has opened the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, as well as care stations to provide public Wi-Fi and laptops for public use. All locations are open seven days a week until further notice. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, located at 401 Shreve St. Punta...
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report
Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
calleochonews.com
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announces the number of deaths due to Hurricane Ian in his county
During Sunday's press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported the deaths caused by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction in Florida, and Lee County was one of the hardest hit areas in the region. On Sunday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County shared that there have been 42 deaths due to Hurricane Ian.
Florida Weekly
Post Hurricane Ian recovery rebuilding and permitting information
Also, electronic permitting information is available at www.colliercountyfl.gov/government/growth-management/divisions/building-plan-review-inspection/e-permitting. County staff are also available to assist at the Growth Management Community Development Services Department at 2800 Horseshoe Drive N, Naples, FL 34104; (239) 252-2400 and at four satellite offices which are listed below. Heritage Bay Government Services Center. 15450 Collier Blvd.
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties
Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
Marconews.com
Residents told to 'vacate' flooded mobile home park in East Naples; county didn't order it
For the last 17 years, Alma Nunez and her family called Harmony Shores in East Naples their home. On Sunday, they — and all the rest of the mobile home park residents — were told to get out. Immediately. To make things worse, the power to the community...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference at Lee County restaurant
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Lee County. The governor will be joined at noon by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle near Bert’s Bar and Grill in Matlacha.
Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island
FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
WINKNEWS.com
A look at WINK News after Ian
WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
