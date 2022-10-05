Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
North Port leaders work to restore Price Boulevard after damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port took a hard hit as Category 4 Hurricane Ian made its way through Florida last week. Specifically, city leaders say they are working on Price Boulevard with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor. The work will...
Mysuncoast.com
Disaster recovery center opens in North Port
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other parts of Sarasota County with information from FEMA, Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675...
usf.edu
Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
Mysuncoast.com
Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
islandernews.com
“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island
Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
Mysuncoast.com
Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby
BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
Debris pick-up in Manatee County to begin Friday
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Debris collectors will soon be driving across Manatee County picking up storm debris from Hurricane Ian, the county announced. Debris haulers will begin collections in some parts of the county as early as Friday, Oct. 7. The county has been separated into western, northeastern and southeastern service areas for pick-up schedules, the county says. A separate contractor will be responsible for each area and will create the collection routes.
Farm in Myakka City damaged in hurricane and in need of help
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. For one farm in Myakka City, it’s been a challenge. The couple who owns and operates Myakka Trail Rides farm lost some animals in the flood waters and a lot of their farm was damaged.
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
Mysuncoast.com
Vegetative debris being collected in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Public Works will begin collecting vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. They are asking home and business owners to properly separate the debris and bring it to the curb. For this post-storm pickup, do not put vegetative debris in bags because it will not...
Yacht Basin deemed 'uninhabitable,' closed
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin has been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the building official; therefore, it must be closed immediately until safe conditions are returned to the facility.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Schools holding hurricane relief support event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools and several local partners will be hosting an employee assistance and disaster relief support event for all Sarasota County Schools employees impacted by Hurricane Ian. The event will be held Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Suncoast Technical...
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
How Hurricane Ian victims without flood insurance can get help
Tens of thousands of families across the Tampa Bay area are trying to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, but what do you do if you don't have enough coverage - or the right coverage?
Was your private well impacted by Hurricane Ian? Tips from FDOH-Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents with private wells in Sarasota County should take precaution with their drinking water following Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health says. Homes impacted by flood waters are urged to be weary of disease-causing organisms that could make their water unsafe to consume. The...
Myakka River flooding continues to impact Snook Haven in wake of Ian
VENICE, Fla — Justin Pachota said he's seen two to three inches of water creep into the Snook Haven Restaurant in Venice before. But after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week, at least four feet of water went into the building, Pachota said. He still hasn't been able to get in.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota city recycling collections to resume on Monday
In one more step toward a return to normalcy following Hurricane Ian, the city of Sarasota has announced it will resume collection of recyclable materials beginning Monday, Oct. 10. The processing center that accepts recyclables will return to full operations this weekend. The city asks citizens to ensure their recycling...
