Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Disaster recovery center opens in North Port

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other parts of Sarasota County with information from FEMA, Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675...
NORTH PORT, FL
usf.edu

Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Debris pick-up in Manatee County to begin Friday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Debris collectors will soon be driving across Manatee County picking up storm debris from Hurricane Ian, the county announced. Debris haulers will begin collections in some parts of the county as early as Friday, Oct. 7. The county has been separated into western, northeastern and southeastern service areas for pick-up schedules, the county says. A separate contractor will be responsible for each area and will create the collection routes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vegetative debris being collected in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Public Works will begin collecting vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. They are asking home and business owners to properly separate the debris and bring it to the curb. For this post-storm pickup, do not put vegetative debris in bags because it will not...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Schools holding hurricane relief support event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools and several local partners will be hosting an employee assistance and disaster relief support event for all Sarasota County Schools employees impacted by Hurricane Ian. The event will be held Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Suncoast Technical...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota city recycling collections to resume on Monday

In one more step toward a return to normalcy following Hurricane Ian, the city of Sarasota has announced it will resume collection of recyclable materials beginning Monday, Oct. 10. The processing center that accepts recyclables will return to full operations this weekend. The city asks citizens to ensure their recycling...
SARASOTA, FL
