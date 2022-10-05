ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Lee County

The State of Florida and FEMA have opened an additional state-led Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Lee County. Fort Myers DMS Building, 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901. Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from...
LEE COUNTY, FL
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island

FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples continues post-Ian recovery

The City of Naples updated residents on the progress of its post-Hurricane Ian recovery in a press release. Naples confirmed one storm-related death: According to the medical examiner, a 73-year-old woman died of drowning and myocardial infarction. While the city’s boil water notice was lifted, water pressure fluctuations are expected...
NAPLES, FL
flcourier.com

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Post Hurricane Ian recovery rebuilding and permitting information

Also, electronic permitting information is available at www.colliercountyfl.gov/government/growth-management/divisions/building-plan-review-inspection/e-permitting. County staff are also available to assist at the Growth Management Community Development Services Department at 2800 Horseshoe Drive N, Naples, FL 34104; (239) 252-2400 and at four satellite offices which are listed below. Heritage Bay Government Services Center. 15450 Collier Blvd.
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Power companies provide update on restoration efforts

Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

5-year-old girl hospitalized after attack by dog pack in Collier County

On Thursday night, a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after a pack of dogs attacked her in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Smith Road, east of Golden Gate, around 7 p.m. in response to a 911 caller who said a child had been seriously injured in a dog attack. The caller warned that the dogs would likely attack deputies when they arrived.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WZVN-TV

Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will be opening on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, for limited commercial flight operations. The initial hours of operation for security...
LEE COUNTY, FL

