The Bangladesh Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported an additional 712 dengue fever cases yesterday, bringing the country total to 20,235. Since 2000, this is the third time Bangladesh recorded more than 20,000 dengue cases in a year. The 20,000-plus dengue cases reported in 2022 thus far is the third most cases reported in a year since the first cases were reported in 2000 (only 2019, when Bangladesh reported more than 101,000 cases had more and 2021 eclipsed 20,000).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO