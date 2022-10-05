Read full article on original website
Haiti cholera cases increase to 12
After more than 3 years with no cases of cholera reported in Haiti, on 2 October 2022, the national authorities reported two confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae O1 in the greater Port-au-Prince area. In a follow-up on the situation, the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et...
Ethiopia reports nearly 10K suspected measles cases in first 9 months of 2022
According to the World Health Organization, from January to 30 September 2022, a total of 9,850 suspected measles cases, including 5,806 confirmed and 56 deaths (CFR 0.6%) have been reported in Ethiopia. A total of 16 districts (Woredas) are currently experiencing confirmed measles outbreaks : Chilga; Anded; Gololcha; Gura Damole;...
First detection of avian influenza A(H5N1) in humans in Spain
In a follow-up on the first human H5N1 avian influenza case in Spain, the Ministerio de Sanidad’s Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias reports the following on October 4:. On September 27, the detection of influenza A(H5N1) was confirmed in a respiratory sample, which. which constitutes...
Vaccine-preventable diseases in the Philippines: Diphtheria, measles and tetanus up in 2022
The Philippines Department of Health has reported increases in most vaccine-preventable diseases in 2022 year to date, according to their latest data published this week. Through September 10, 2022, the number of diphtheria cases in the Philippines has grown to 42. This is 62 percent higher than the 26 cases reported during the same period in 2021.
Maine on track to break records for anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Lyme disease cases in 2022
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) urges Maine people and visitors to take precautions against tick bites this fall. Maine experiences increased adult deer tick activity in late September through November. Deer ticks are commonly found in wooded, leafy, and shrubby areas, which may include areas around the yard.
Bangladesh dengue cases top 20,000 in 2022
The Bangladesh Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported an additional 712 dengue fever cases yesterday, bringing the country total to 20,235. Since 2000, this is the third time Bangladesh recorded more than 20,000 dengue cases in a year. The 20,000-plus dengue cases reported in 2022 thus far is the third most cases reported in a year since the first cases were reported in 2000 (only 2019, when Bangladesh reported more than 101,000 cases had more and 2021 eclipsed 20,000).
Lebanon records 1st cholera case in nearly 30 years
The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced the registration of the first cholera case in the country in nearly 30 years. The Media Office in the Ministry of Public Health issued the following statement:. “The first case of cholera was recorded, on October 5, in Lebanon, Akkar Governorate.” The patient’s condition...
Clostridium perfringens food poisoning linked to dozens of illnesses in Yamaguchi Prefecture
Yamaguchi Prefecture announced on 26 Sep 2022 that 46 residents of 2 elderly facilities run by the social welfare corporation Midoriyamakai in Furukawa-cho, Kudamatsu City developed foodborne illness caused by Clostridium perfringens. They complained of diarrhea and abdominal pain, but all but one with a chronic illness have recovered. According...
Fears of Cholera Outbreak Grow in Northwest Syria
Fears of a Cholera outbreak are growing among the health sector in northwest Syria. With an already strained health care system due to years of war, attacks on healthcare facilities, and most recently, COVID, fears have become a reality with the first two Cholera cases confirmed on September 17. This...
Sudan: Dengue, chikungunya reported in South Darfur
Health officials in South Darfur, Sudan, reported on one dengue fever case and eight chikungunya cases recently, according to a Dabanga report. Director of the Emergency and Epidemiology Department at the Ministry of Health in North Darfur State, Dr Abbas Shams El Din said most of the cases were registered in various localities in Nyala.
