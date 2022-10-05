Read full article on original website
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
Read to Grow bookmobile rolls around the state, bringing joy of reading to children
BRANFORD — More children will have access to books thanks to a bookmobile that is rolling throughout the state. The traveling library is owned by Read to Grow, thanks to an infusion of $70,000 from the Centerville Bank Charitable Foundation, specifically for the purchase of the truck. “They are...
wiltonbulletin.com
In the Suburbs: Breaking fasts we know and love at Yom Kippur
On Tuesday night at sundown, we neared the end of the 10 Days of Awe and repentance that represent our High Holy Days as we begin Kol Nidre – All Vows. Along with Kol Nidre, those of us who wish to fast will begin that ritual, which lasted through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement on Wednesday.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley breaks down team: Adama Sanogo, 3-point threat?
ROCKY HILL — UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley has used his annual appearance at the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce breakfast to break down his roster and offer some insight into his team. On Friday morning, Hurley said three starters are set: Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson, and Jordan...
wiltonbulletin.com
Mayor Rilling (opinion): Why I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk
As you may have heard this past week, I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk that went into effect on Friday. The city has been in close communications with the First District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for months, monitoring the rainfall. In July, I took a major first step by issuing a drought advisory for the city and asking residents to conserve water. While the community's conservation efforts made an impact, we have continued to see historically low rainfall. In 2022, we've experienced the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. Rainfall has continued to be scarce over the summer, and in our most recent meeting with the water companies, we determined that the voluntary efforts by residents since July were not enough to maintain adequate water reserves.
wiltonbulletin.com
Calendar Close-up: STAR has helped people with disabilities in Westport area for 70 years
Seventy years ago, parents of children with disabilities like Down Syndrome had two choices. Their children could be kept at home, without access to school and peers. Or they could be sent to a “training center” – essentially, warehouses for those who were different. Jeanne Howes –...
wiltonbulletin.com
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9
Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
wiltonbulletin.com
David Rafferty (opinion): What would Greenwich-style anarchy look like?
There's a quote you've likely heard, more of a proverb really, which goes something like this: "Civilization is only nine missed meals away from anarchy." Author Larry Niven used it in a book but made it three meals. Leon Trotsky said six, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley recently regaled reporters with the classic nine. The result isn't always anarchy either, sometimes its chaos, barbarism, revolution or some other prophesy of doom.
wiltonbulletin.com
Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Connecticut: 5 things to know
Alex Jones went on trial in Waterbury on Sept. 13 where a jury of six is deciding how much he has to pay an FBI agent and eight Sandy Hook families he defamed when he called the massacre of 26 first-graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School “staged,” “synthetic,” “manufactured,” “a giant hoax,” and “completely fake with actors.” This is the second trial in as many months where a jury takes up the task of awarding defamation damages. In August, a Texas jury awarded $49 million to the parents of a slain Sandy Hook boy who Jones defamed.
wiltonbulletin.com
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
wiltonbulletin.com
Pulitzer-nominated fashion writer Marian Christy talks celebrity interviews and new art exhibit in Westport
Born in Ridgefield, Marian Christy moved to Cambridge, Mass., when she was very young. She grew up in an emotionally abusive household, she said, where her father discouraged her at every turn, telling her she would never amount to much. In spite of his words, she not only went on...
wiltonbulletin.com
New owners purchase Hyatt Regency Greenwich, plan multimillion-dollar renovations
GREENWICH — The new owners are planning major upgrades after purchasing the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a landmark building on the town's border with Stamford. The hotel, which frequently hosts fundraisers for local nonprofits as well as social functions for area residents, was purchased by an investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate.
wiltonbulletin.com
New exhibit in NYC chronicles Westport photographer’s life-risking career, from Libya to Ukraine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In February 2003, the young photojournalist Lynsey Addario sent an email to an editor asking for advice about the body armor she would need on a New York Times assignment to cover the pending invasion of Iraq. “Basically, I...
wiltonbulletin.com
Johnny Depp in Port Chester, Hall and Oates at Mohegan and more concerts around CT this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The temperatures might be dropping but there are plenty of chances to turn the music up around Connecticut this weekend. The neo-classic rock, Led Zeppelin-channeling band of brothers Greta Van Fleet will swing through Mohegan Sun Friday. The group...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton may have to pay $1.5 million for Scribner Hill repairs
WILTON — If a request for state funds is denied, Wilton may be on the hook for $1.5 million to make necessary repairs on Scribner Hill Road, officials said. The money would have to come from either the town's operating budget or through bonding,. The estimated $1.5 million pricetag...
