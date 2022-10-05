ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

In the Suburbs: Breaking fasts we know and love at Yom Kippur

On Tuesday night at sundown, we neared the end of the 10 Days of Awe and repentance that represent our High Holy Days as we begin Kol Nidre – All Vows. Along with Kol Nidre, those of us who wish to fast will begin that ritual, which lasted through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement on Wednesday.
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Mayor Rilling (opinion): Why I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk

As you may have heard this past week, I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk that went into effect on Friday. The city has been in close communications with the First District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for months, monitoring the rainfall. In July, I took a major first step by issuing a drought advisory for the city and asking residents to conserve water. While the community's conservation efforts made an impact, we have continued to see historically low rainfall. In 2022, we've experienced the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. Rainfall has continued to be scarce over the summer, and in our most recent meeting with the water companies, we determined that the voluntary efforts by residents since July were not enough to maintain adequate water reserves.
NORWALK, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Norwalk, CT
Sports
wiltonbulletin.com

Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding

ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
ROCKY HILL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9

Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

David Rafferty (opinion): What would Greenwich-style anarchy look like?

There's a quote you've likely heard, more of a proverb really, which goes something like this: "Civilization is only nine missed meals away from anarchy." Author Larry Niven used it in a book but made it three meals. Leon Trotsky said six, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley recently regaled reporters with the classic nine. The result isn't always anarchy either, sometimes its chaos, barbarism, revolution or some other prophesy of doom.
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Connecticut: 5 things to know

Alex Jones went on trial in Waterbury on Sept. 13 where a jury of six is deciding how much he has to pay an FBI agent and eight Sandy Hook families he defamed when he called the massacre of 26 first-graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School “staged,” “synthetic,” “manufactured,” “a giant hoax,” and “completely fake with actors.” This is the second trial in as many months where a jury takes up the task of awarding defamation damages. In August, a Texas jury awarded $49 million to the parents of a slain Sandy Hook boy who Jones defamed.
WATERBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

New owners purchase Hyatt Regency Greenwich, plan multimillion-dollar renovations

GREENWICH — The new owners are planning major upgrades after purchasing the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a landmark building on the town's border with Stamford. The hotel, which frequently hosts fundraisers for local nonprofits as well as social functions for area residents, was purchased by an investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate.
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton may have to pay $1.5 million for Scribner Hill repairs

WILTON — If a request for state funds is denied, Wilton may be on the hook for $1.5 million to make necessary repairs on Scribner Hill Road, officials said. The money would have to come from either the town's operating budget or through bonding,. The estimated $1.5 million pricetag...
WILTON, CT

