Audi TT RS Iconic Edition Is A $100,000 Celebration Of 5 Cylinders
A whole 25 years ago, Audi debuted its TT Coupe, a small, four-cylinder sports car with a manual transmission and AWD. It was unlike anything the German manufacturer had done before and a product born in an era when Audi was at the top of its game. To celebrate that quarter-century benchmark, Audi has released the Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition.
Electric Porsche 911 Cabrio Has Modern Performance With Retro Looks
The Porsche Taycan is undeniably good, but we're still waiting for a full-blown modern electric Porsche 911. Until that day comes, fans will have to look elsewhere to get their thrills. Everatti, a British company specializing in electrifying classic sports cars, might have the perfect answer for fans of older 911 cars. It has started electrifying the timeless Porsche 964, and the package feels absolutely seamless.
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
2023 Lexus LC500 Arrives With New Suspension And Higher Price Tag
The Lexus LC500 is a favorite of ours here in the office. The coupe/convertible grand tourer snuck up on everyone when it debuted, and it's been an industry favorite since. Where else can you get a V8 that sounds like the LC's? We struggle to think of more than a small handful of cars. And that interior. Lexus really did knock it out of the park.
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios SS23 Was a Romantically Pink Affair
Jonny Johansson‘s Swedish stalwart house, Acne Studios, has celebrated its 10th anniversary of showing in Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week this season. It’s a brand that needs no introduction; known for flowy cuts, loose fabrics, and a Scandinavian way of life typically wrapped up in its own ease and formality. Acne Studios takes this nuanced understanding and then subverts it, as suits are draped and fold across the body naturally often in soft neutral or pastel hues, and outerwear takes things to the next level with faux furs and dramatic silhouettes. Recently, the brand has upped the ante in terms of its star-quality dazzle, with a Fall/Winter 2022 menswear drop consisting of disco fever highlights throughout.
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
sneakernews.com
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
TAG Heuer Celebrates Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 With Limited Edition Watches
The iconic Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and that's a big deal for Porsche fans. The original was the first car to wear the RS (Rennsport) badge and has created a lineage of wonderful sports cars, such as the modern-day 911 GT3 RS.
Limited Edition Audi RS3-R Sedan Costs More Than An RS5
Back in July, ABT Sportsline showed off its new RS3-R, a special edition of the already potent Audi RS3 Sportback. As we noted at the time, the RS3 Sportback isn't sold in the USA - we only have the RS3 Sedan, which for several reasons is actually superior to the Euro-spec model. Bjoern Marek, President and CMO of ABT North America, promised that the RS3-R would be coming in sedan form and here it is.
Porsche 911 Turbo Gets Exquisite Carlex Interior Conversion
These days, luxury cars are more spectacular than ever. It's rare to find something from a major manufacturer that is not well put together, but somehow, Porsche finds a way to outshine many of its rivals with outstanding design, build quality, and materials. But even Porsches can be improved. While...
One Of Just 19 Nissan GT-R Models Ever Produced By Italdesign Is Up For Sale
In 2018, a one-off concept called the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign was unveiled in celebration of half a century of existence for both the Skyline and the Italian design house. But following its debut at that year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, there appeared to be enough demand for the unique take on the Nissan GT-R to be produced in limited numbers. Just 50 were set to be built by hand at a price of €900,000, which at the time worked out to a little over $1.1 million. Thanks to the global pandemic, production took even longer than expected, with order books closing in July of this year. Now, one of those examples has come up for sale.
New BMW M2 And XM Will Make US Debut To Help Celebrate BMW M's 50th Anniversary
BMW's 50th anniversary celebration of its high-performance M division in 2022 has been quite something, but as we enter the fourth quarter of the year, the festivities are drawing to a close. The German marque isn't done yet, though, and has planned three days of events in America for later this month, known as The M Anniversary Celebration.
wmagazine.com
Valentino Puts a Haute Spin on Logomania at Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week finally feels like it’s starting to wind down, with just one day of shows left on the calendar. Valentino is always a highlight of the week—not just because it’s one of the biggest presentations, but because of all the high-wattage celeb power it brings to Paris; and the crowd outside Valentino’s venues seems to get bigger and bigger each season. The spring 2023 collection debuted in the Carreau du Temple, as fans screamed out for Zendaya in the streets. Here’s everything else you need to know about Valentino spring 2023.
BMW X6 M Meindl Edition's Wild Interior Is Covered In Deer Leather
Despite all the clinical engineering that goes into its cars, there's no denying the fact that BMW has a very creative side. Just look at its long lineage of art cars and its recent involvement with lifestyle brands like Kith and its special i4. Yes, this is a manufacturer that isn't afraid to do something different. Rather than looking forward in the world of fashion, this latest creation takes a look at the past and tips its hat to an all-time fashion favorite: German lederhosen. BMW has teamed up with Meindl Fashion to build one seriously unique X6 M, which features more deer leather in the interior than we can recall seeing on any car.
hypebeast.com
Cozy Up in Rick Owens' FW22 Strobe Sneakers in "Pearl/Milk"
For his Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show earlier this year, Rick Owens took over Paris’ Palais de Tokyo vampire-esque “STROBE” collection. Items from the eerie show are now starting to become available to the general public, one being the American designer’s Strobe Sneakers that have been engineered in a new, seasonally-appropriate “Pearl/Milk” colorway.
