Zacks.com
Levi Strauss' (LEVI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
LEVI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales missed the same. LEVI’s adjusted earnings of 40 cents a share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. However, quarterly earnings decreased 16.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The bottom line excludes an adverse currency impact of 4 cents a share.
Zacks.com
Why ArcBest (ARCB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
ARCB - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this freight transportation and logistics company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 29.03%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
JPM - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Terreno Realty (TRNO) Sees High Occupancy, Rent Growth in Q3
TRNO - Free Report) witnessed a rise in quarter-end occupancy and an increase in cash rents on new and renewed leases in the third quarter. These reflect solid demand for the company’s properties. In its recently issued operating update, TRNO noted that for its operating portfolio, the occupancy reached...
Zacks.com
Nu Skin's (NUS) Focus on Nu Vision 2025 & Product Launches Aids
NUS - Free Report) is benefiting from its focus on growth efforts like the Nu Vision 2025. The global integrated beauty and wellness company is also benefiting from technology advancements and well-strategized product launches. Let’s delve deeper. Factors Working in Nu Skin’s Favor. Nu Skin is optimistic about...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now for Earnings Growth
Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th
PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Abiomed (ABMD) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Is Blucora (BCOR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
BCOR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Blucora is one of 334 individual stocks in...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Chemed (CHE) Stock for Now
CHE - Free Report) is gaining from continued strength in the Roto-Rooter segment. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The improvement in assisted living facility admissions buoys optimism. A favorable solvency position is encouraging too. However, the continued sales decline in the VITAS arm and pandemic-led disruptions do not bode well.
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for PepsiCo, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Canadian National Railway
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
5 Reasons to Buy Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Stock Right Now
MAA - Free Report) — commonly known as MAA — is engaged in owning, managing, acquiring, developing and redeveloping quality apartment communities, mainly in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) residential REIT have declined 12.7% over the...
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)
Trends do not last forever. Yes, we have all heard he old adage that “The trend is your friend.” Totally true, but you forgot about the second half of that phrase. “The trend is your friend…until it ends.” There were several new trends that popped up in our COVID-induced world. Among them were work from home, higher durable goods prices, real estate booms, and many others. One major trend was shipping prices going through the roof.
Zacks.com
Sysco (SYY) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know
SYY - Free Report) closed at $72.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know
ABR - Free Report) closed at $11.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know
NFE - Free Report) closed at $46.94, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Surges 5.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
CWCO - Free Report) shares soared 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $16.72. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks. Consolidated Water Company has...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Pick Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
LBRT - Free Report) closed at $14.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%. Coming into today, shares of...
