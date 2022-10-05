ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Levi Strauss' (LEVI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

LEVI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales missed the same. LEVI’s adjusted earnings of 40 cents a share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. However, quarterly earnings decreased 16.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The bottom line excludes an adverse currency impact of 4 cents a share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Why ArcBest (ARCB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

ARCB - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this freight transportation and logistics company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 29.03%, on average, in the last two quarters.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Analysts Estimate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

JPM - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Weston Price#Net Sales#Business Industry#Linus Business
Zacks.com

Terreno Realty (TRNO) Sees High Occupancy, Rent Growth in Q3

TRNO - Free Report) witnessed a rise in quarter-end occupancy and an increase in cash rents on new and renewed leases in the third quarter. These reflect solid demand for the company’s properties. In its recently issued operating update, TRNO noted that for its operating portfolio, the occupancy reached...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Nu Skin's (NUS) Focus on Nu Vision 2025 & Product Launches Aids

NUS - Free Report) is benefiting from its focus on growth efforts like the Nu Vision 2025. The global integrated beauty and wellness company is also benefiting from technology advancements and well-strategized product launches. Let’s delve deeper. Factors Working in Nu Skin’s Favor. Nu Skin is optimistic about...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Zacks.com

3 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now for Earnings Growth

Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th

PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart |...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Abiomed (ABMD) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Blucora (BCOR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

BCOR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Blucora is one of 334 individual stocks in...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Retain Chemed (CHE) Stock for Now

CHE - Free Report) is gaining from continued strength in the Roto-Rooter segment. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The improvement in assisted living facility admissions buoys optimism. A favorable solvency position is encouraging too. However, the continued sales decline in the VITAS arm and pandemic-led disruptions do not bode well.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for PepsiCo, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Canadian National Railway

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Reasons to Buy Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Stock Right Now

MAA - Free Report) — commonly known as MAA — is engaged in owning, managing, acquiring, developing and redeveloping quality apartment communities, mainly in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) residential REIT have declined 12.7% over the...
REAL ESTATE
Zacks.com

Bear of the Day: Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Trends do not last forever. Yes, we have all heard he old adage that “The trend is your friend.” Totally true, but you forgot about the second half of that phrase. “The trend is your friend…until it ends.” There were several new trends that popped up in our COVID-induced world. Among them were work from home, higher durable goods prices, real estate booms, and many others. One major trend was shipping prices going through the roof.
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Sysco (SYY) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

SYY - Free Report) closed at $72.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know

ABR - Free Report) closed at $11.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Fortress Energy (NFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

NFE - Free Report) closed at $46.94, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Pick Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy