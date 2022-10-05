Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
ENGINEERED GARMENTS Equips the Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 With a Detachable Shroud
ENGINEERED GARMENTS is widely known for its well-tailored workwear, sportswear and outdoor clothing items, but it will occasionally tap into the footwear space to lend its creative hand to various sneaker brands. We’ve seen the NY-based imprint work with Dr. Martens and Suicoke this year, and now it’s going to join forces with Reebok for a sleek Zig Kinetica 2.5 collaboration.
hypebeast.com
Shades of Off-White Cover the adidas Rovermule Adventure
In 2022, laces are a thing of the past. Countless slip-on silhouettes have dominated the footwear market, with more releasing each week. Capitalizing on this,. has found great success with models such as the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR, adidas YEEZY SLIDE and adidas Adilette 22. Recently, the Three Stripes have bridged the gap between slides and sneakers with the Rovermule Adventure. The laceless sneaker carries an outdoor-inspired design while offering flexibility in style with its collapsible heel.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low Surfaces in Double Spray Painted Swooshes
Following the reveal of the double spray painted Swooshes on the. , Nike expands the new Swoosh iteration on its classic Dunk Low. The upcoming silhouette comes dressed in a greyscale color block featuring a white base and black detailing. The grey highlights the overlays while the double Swoosh arrives in a sage green-tinted grey and black, as it sits a top a white midsole. The branding on the mesh tongue and heel are in black, as well as the outsole that rounds out the design.
hypebeast.com
Wood Wood's Oymy Tech Stripe Down Sock Boot Has You Sorted for Wintery Excursions
Wood Wood is best known as a retailer, often collaborating with the likes of Reebok, adidas Originals and Solovair to explore its footwear thread, but for Fall/Winter 2022 the in-house label operation has been working hard on its own offering, and now it’s ready to introduce the Oymy Tech Stripe Down Sock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
adidas Forum '84 Low Gets Fitted With Tar Heel-Friendly Colors
Things are getting rocky between and its partnership with Ye, and while the brand attempts to get everything sorted out on that front it’s drawing our attention to its ever-growing adidas Originals footwear line. One of the label’s most prolific silhouettes right now is the Forum ‘84 Low, and it has just been unveiled in a new “Cloud White/Clear Sky” colorway.
hypebeast.com
adidas TERREX Taps and Wander for FW22 Collaboration
Japanese outerwear label and Wander has been on the rise as of late, collaborating with numerous industry titans to set its eccentric spin on practical mountaineering styles. With functionality at the brand’s core, design duo Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori aim to deliver reimagined garments for an easy hike through Mother Nature.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the TITAN x Air Jordan 2 Low
Manilla-based TITAN is one of the Philippines’ foremost stewards of basketball culture, a position that’s led them to be tapped for multiple Nike and Jordan Brand collabs. Now, TITAN has linked up with the Jumpan again for a new take on the Air Jordan 2 Low — official images of which have just been revealed.
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP and Quartersnacks Partner on NYC-Inspired Capsule
Skate platform Quartersnacks has partnered with Carhartt WIP on a New York-inspired collection celebrating the ‘mom and pop’ shops that keep the city moving. From local bodegas to pizzerias, the collection carries an illustrative set of graphics on staple utilitarian garments. Highlights include the OG Arctic Coat and Shirt Jacket which feature a timeless Black Watch Tartan that is both warm for the colder months ahead, all the while carrying ample space to skate in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Entire Studios' Drop 3 Serves Up New Essential Colorways
Following the release of its limited-edition capsule early this year, Entire Studios has just launched Drop 3, including the label’s signature PFD V2 Puffer that just landed on HBX. Highlighted in the new range are wardrobe essentials from sweat sets to fall-ready outerwear donning earthy tones, such as “Wood”...
hypebeast.com
Trend Report: Androgynous Suiting Takes Over Paris Fashion Week SS23
Paris Fashion Week has finally come to an end, meaning fashion month for Spring/Summer 2023 is also officially wrapping up. With over 50 shows this week, many of the world’s biggest brands have shown their most recent collections, drawing attendees from around the world. As the fashion industry evolves to a post-pandemic setting, the buzz of the city returns in full force and creative styling and designs continue to inspire high fashion.
hypebeast.com
HIDDEN.NY Unveils an Apparel Collaboration With N.E.R.D.
HIDDEN.NY tends to bring implement a plethora of collaborative projects into its business strategy. The New York-based streetwear imprint has linked up with the likes of Salomon, BBC, NEEDLES and more for joint projects, and now it’s aligning with N.E.R.D. for a new initiative. The hip-hop and rock band...
hypebeast.com
Humidity and Vans Skateboarding’s Skate Half Cab Sentry GTX Can Take Anything You Throw at It
Longstanding New Orleans skate shop Humidity and Vans Skateboarding have come together for a hybrid Half Cab dubbed the Half Cab Sentry GTX. An amalgamation of multiple Vans models that was built to take on New Orleans’ occasionally temperamental weather, the Skate Half Cab Sentry GTX is a go-anywhere, do-anything sneaker that Humidity proudly says is “built for any situation.”
hypebeast.com
AURALEE Reconnects With New Balance for a Duo of XC-72 Collaborations
Momentum has been on New Balance‘s side in recent memory thanks to the brand’s hot streak of collaborative efforts. The Boston sportswear brand has run in the fall season with a flurry of new projects made alongside partners Joe Freshgoods, Aimé Leon Dore, Malbon Golf and more, and now it’s reconvening with AURALEE for a duo of XC-72 collaborations.
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's Latest Meme-Worthy Creation Will Have You Accompanied By Birds and Cats
LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson is known for his whimsical approach to design, often showcasing his talents through meme-worthy garments. The brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection presented in March saw the designer dive into a technical practice, exploring the modern digital age through material manipulation and humorous prints. From rhinestone-encrusted reflective face T-shirts to sinkhole-engulfed car coats, Anderson’s latest creation has arrived in the form of a floor-length knit dress blasted with comical graphics that are sure to induce some giggles.
hypebeast.com
Ye's Antics Dominate This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion world was faced with the good, the bad and the ugly. For starters, Ye staged an impromptu YZYSZN9 show that caused a rightful ruckus with T-shirts donning a harmful hate slogan (read further for more details); and. placed his YEEZY partnership “under review.” Elsewhere, Paris Fashion...
hypebeast.com
WHOLE Taps Tom of Finland For an Eight-Piece Graphic Collection
Sister label to Skim Milk, WHOLE is a brand that’s often kept within an IYKYK crowd — and now it continues its efforts with a new collaboration with Tom of Finland. Featuring in its own lookbook shot by Sean Doolan at the Tom of Finland house in Los Angeles, which was built in 1911, we find Demi Yo’ko and Robert Rexx wearing the new capsule that brings WHOLE’s love for graphics into the mix alongside iconic Tom of Finland artwork and iconography.
hypebeast.com
Barbour and Brompton Bicycle Collide for a British Cycling Capsule
In an iconic British union, heritage lifestyle label Barbour and the UK’s largest bike manufacturer Brompton Bicycle have joined forces for a second-edition collaboration. This time, the powerhouse duo injects shared British design cues into a range of jackets, T-shirts and bags, as well as an all-new bike. Designed...
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club's Second Fall Delivery Stars Ella Knight
Following the arrival of Billionaire Boys Club’s first Fall 2022 drop that highlighted car culture and the speedy antics that it exudes, the label’s second seasonal delivery hits shelves today. Presenting an immersive campaign, BBC’s European division taps on London-based Jazz artist Ella Knight. The drop sees a...
hypebeast.com
Gentle Monster Looks to Berlin in Fall 2022 Campaign
Seoul-based eyewear brand Gentle Monster has unveiled its latest campaign for the Fall 2022 season. Shot by Davit Giorgadze, the new campaign channels the fall style of Berlin. Making their debut are the new colors of the Tambu and Le frames. The Tambu rectangular frame is met with a classic...
Comments / 0