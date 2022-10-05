Life Chain holds local event

Every year on the first Sunday of October, for one whole hour, Highway 35 will have its sides covered in signs as people from across Port Lavaca come out to stand firm in their belief to end abortion.

This annual, highly visible event has happened for nearly 20 years and is part of a larger movement in America known as the Life Chain. The group, which began in 1987 in California, has grown exceptionally large and eventually made its way through Texas and into Port Lavaca.

Members cross denominational lines and are united in their goal to oppose abortion. The group in Port Lavaca was created by May Nichols, with this most recent event being their 17th event in total.

“I go to First Baptist Church, but we started the Life Chain here in the ’90s, and we’ve had a few year gaps here and there,” Nichols said. “It’s with the national branch, and they do them all over America. It’s always the first Sunday in October, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.”

Members in the group are given signs to hold, each one with prayers printed on the back that can be read and with a pro-life message on the front, before lining up on the side of the road.

This year’s event had over 150 registered people come out to show their support, with the group forming a line over half a mile long on each side of the highway. Rocky Ybarra Jr. was one of the younger members out on the side of the road and plans to participate again next year.

“Some people were happier than others [to see us.] Some people drove by on motorcycles and filmed us. Some drove by waving or honking. But others didn’t feel so sympathetic,” Ybarra said. “It was a lot of fun, hanging out with everybody. Just being a part of a good community.”

Those standing out on the sides of the road often get honks of support or the occasional rude gestures from those driving by, but they continue to stand with their signs. Even during rainstorms or searing Texas heat, the event goes on. It’s important for those in attendance to show their beliefs in a public space and help raise awareness, participants said.

This event was Andrew Augustini’s first, but he was happy to be there, despite some possible tensions. Due to recent events, this year’s event featured safety personnel to help protect those on the roadside.

“I didn’t know if people would be happy or mad to see us. I’m pretty chill, and I don’t care what they think, but I was pretty nervous. I think we can all agree we don’t like to share personal stuff,” Augustini said. “It was kind of an open up, saying that what I believe is important. It felt good.”

With this year’s Life Chain event over, the group will continue to plan for next year until the time comes to pick up the signs once again.