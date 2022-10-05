ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, TX

Student had gun at school

By WAVE STAFF REPORT
The Port Lavaca Wave
The Port Lavaca Wave
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgiE2_0iN2vbW100

J-R Elementary removes child from campus

A student was removed from Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School Campus Friday after bringing an unloaded gun to the campus, according to a press release from Calhoun County ISD.

“We are very thankful that everyone is safe and will continue to be proactive about safety moving forward,” said Superintendent Evan Cardwell.

According to the district’s statement, the situation was reported and handled “immediately by school staff, administration, and the Calhoun County ISD Police Department.”

“The student was removed from campus. No additional threat has been substantiated,” the release stated.

“It is important for students to understand that it is against the law to bring a weapon of any kind to school,” the release noted.

The district’s statement also encouraged parents to remind their children about the process for reporting security concerns – like a weapon being brought to the school – to their teacher, principal, or any adult staff member.

The district also has a means for concerns to be reported 24/7 through its website, www.calcoisd.org.

“Safety and security is everyone’s responsibility. If you see or hear about something, please say something,” the release stated.

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
SINTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, TX
Crime & Safety
Port Lavaca, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, TX
City
Port Lavaca, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Killer lands back behind bars

Shawn Keith Fey, who was convicted of the 1996 slashing murder of Port Aransas hotelier Michael O’Bannon Robert, has returned to prison after violating his parole by engaging in illegal drug activity. Fey, 55, is incarcerated in the Garza West Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) in Beeville. A felony-controlled substance conviction on May 25 of possession […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School
kjas.com

Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX

A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
VERNON PARISH, LA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Meals on Wheels Victoria has reached a big milestone in meal deliveries

VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels daily mission is to deliver meals to those in the Victoria area that are in need. Officials with Meals on Wheels tell us that serving those in need before, during, and after the pandemic, made the daily meal count rise to unprecedented levels. In fact, Meals on Wheels Victoria has now passed the 100,000 meals delivered.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIXS FM 108

Port Lavaca Gas Station, One of the Worst in Texas

Loving Buc-ee's is an unofficial state law. Here in the Crossroads, we are lucky enough to have a Buc-ee's of our own, well kind of. Port Lavaca Buc-ee's is small enough to almost forget it's there, however it recently made headlines, too bad it's for all the wrong reasons. RANKING...
PORT LAVACA, TX
The Port Lavaca Wave

The Port Lavaca Wave

41
Followers
81
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Port Lavaca Wave has been as "Constant as the Waves" since 1890. The Wave publishes each Wednesday and is Calhoun County's source for news, sports, business, opinion, shopping and classifieds.

 http://www.portlavacawave.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy