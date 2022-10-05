Student had gun at school

J-R Elementary removes child from campus

A student was removed from Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School Campus Friday after bringing an unloaded gun to the campus, according to a press release from Calhoun County ISD.

“We are very thankful that everyone is safe and will continue to be proactive about safety moving forward,” said Superintendent Evan Cardwell.

According to the district’s statement, the situation was reported and handled “immediately by school staff, administration, and the Calhoun County ISD Police Department.”

“The student was removed from campus. No additional threat has been substantiated,” the release stated.

“It is important for students to understand that it is against the law to bring a weapon of any kind to school,” the release noted.

The district’s statement also encouraged parents to remind their children about the process for reporting security concerns – like a weapon being brought to the school – to their teacher, principal, or any adult staff member.

The district also has a means for concerns to be reported 24/7 through its website, www.calcoisd.org.

“Safety and security is everyone’s responsibility. If you see or hear about something, please say something,” the release stated.