Apple accused by regulators of discriminating against employees seeking union

By Christopher Hutton
 3 days ago

A federal agency has accused Apple of targeting workers who may have been discussing unionization.

The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Apple on Tuesday alleging that the company "discriminated against employees" at its World Trade Center store. The complaint arises months after Apple store employees in New York and Maryland pushed to unionize, only to delay their action after concerns about the company interfering with the vote.

The board alleged that Apple would not allow workers to put union fliers in the break room despite allowing other fliers, a spokesperson told the Verge . The agency also found merit in allegations that Apple had been "interrogating its employees about their support for the union" and pay discussions.

Apple has until Dec. 13 to settle with the union, or else it will have to appear at a board hearing on the matter, the spokesperson said.

The suit was inspired by a complaint filed by Communication Workers of America, a union that several Apple stores partner with, which alleged in May that Apple had breached federal labor laws by interrogating employees about unionization during mandatory meetings. The union called off an election at the store that same month, arguing that Apple's handling of workers "made a free and fair election impossible."

The NLRB has not released the complaint to the public.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Examiner .

