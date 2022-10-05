‘Lying just gonna make it worse’: Louisiana man caught going 157 mph on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past him on I-10 West.

Late on Sept. 30, the trooper was “parked on the inside shoulder of I-10 West, west of Highland Rd.,” according to the affidavit.

The driver of that vehicle was later identified as Cayman Nigel Blakes, 22, of Baton Rouge. The trooper’s rear radar clocked Blakes going 157 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper claimed they “could hear the modified exhaust and observed the vehicle to be light colored with black racing stripes,” according to the affidavit.

Blakes got off I-10 at Siegen Ln. and the trooper followed him through Airline Hwy. and onto Sherwood Forest Blvd.

The Baton Rouge man then made his way onto Coursey Blvd.

Eventually Blakes turned into an apartment complex off the same road.

The affidavit states that after parking the Dodge Charger, Blakes did not immediately hand over his information to the trooper.

Less than ten minutes after this all started, Cayman Blakes was arrested and charged with the crimes listed below:

Resisting an Officer

Reckless Operation of a Vehicle

Maximum Speed Law

Improper Lane Usage

After Blakes was arrested, he did hand over his driver’s license and tell the trooper, “lying just gonna make it worse.”

The Baton Rouge man confessed to being the driver of the Dodge Charger that drove past the trooper on I-10.

Blakes was booked into and released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the same day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.