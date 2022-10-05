ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden
No, OPEC's Oil Production Cut Isn't Joe Biden's Fault | Opinion

The analysts (including myself) and journalists who cover the global oil markets sometimes mistake market developments for a game of Risk with two or more masterminds playing for mastery of the board. This week's meeting of OPEC+ member countries, which cut the global crude oil supply by 2.0 million barrels per day (b/d), is a case in point. With the whole world watching, this decision may be over-analyzed for its geopolitical portent. Reporting has suggested it represents a snub of the Biden administration, a realignment of Saudi Arabia with Russia over the United States, a punishment of Europe and Ukraine, a statement against last Friday's price cap on Russian oil cargoes.
OPEC+ production cut threatens gas price spike ahead of midterms

OPEC+ is set to hold a critical meeting on Wednesday in Vienna to decide whether to cut production, a move that would drive up the price of oil. Energy industry analysts say the cut could be as much as 2 million barrels per day, a move that would likely contribute to higher gas prices in the United States and inflation more generally.
OPEC+ Oil Production Cut Gets Biden to Focus on Venezuela, Congress and Perhaps Another SPR Release

USDA's weekly Export Sales update showed subdued activity on sales to China for the week ended Sept. 29, the period leading up to their weeklong holiday. Activity for 2022-23 was listed as net reductions of 1,294 tonnes of wheat, net sales of 14,150 tonnes of corn, net sales of 157,063 tonnes of soybeans and 4,602 running bales of upland cotton. Net sales for 2022 were reported as 2,135 tonnes of beef and 10,115 tonnes of pork.
U.S. eyeing 'alternatives' after OPEC+ cut, Biden says

WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.
Oil prices have surged 13% in 5 days for their biggest weekly gain since March - and OPEC's production cuts set them up to stay higher for longer, Barclays says

Oil prices rose Friday and were on course for their biggest weekly advance in seven months. WTI oil futures have bulked up nearly 13% for the week that centered on the OPEC+ meeting. Barclays sees a higher-for-longer environment for energy prices after OPEC+ decided to cut output by 2 million...
OPEC, Russia Align on Oil Production Cut

Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to cut oil production in a bid to drive prices higher. The two countries are the leaders of the OPEC Plus consortium, and the planned cuts are the biggest in over two years. It's a counter-offensive to the American and European bids to generate...
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

(Reuters) – Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day. The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a...
