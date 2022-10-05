Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Biden Faces Gas Price Nightmare as OPEC Agrees to Russian Oil Cut Proposal
OPEC's cut in oil production by 2 million barrels per day would be the largest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
invezz.com
Critchlow: “OPEC is playing with fire” following cut in production targets
OPEC+ has cut its overall production targets by 2 million bpd. The decision has come only weeks prior to the US mid-terms. The presence of recently sanctioned Alexander Novak as co-chair was a source of embarrassment for the USA. At today’s much-awaited meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production...
The White House is making a last-minute bid to stop OPEC+ slashing oil production, report says
The White House is trying to stop OPEC from making supply cuts, according to CNN. OPEC's members meet Wednesday and are widely expected to slash oil production to push up crude prices. That would likely lead to US gas prices rallying ahead of the midterm elections, just five weeks away.
CNBC
U.S. delivers angry rebuke of massive OPEC+ production cut — and it could backfire for Saudi Arabia
Energy analysts believe deep production cuts from OPEC+ could yet backfire for U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. OPEC and non-OPEC allies, a group often referred to as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November. The move is designed to spur a recovery...
No, OPEC's Oil Production Cut Isn't Joe Biden's Fault | Opinion
The analysts (including myself) and journalists who cover the global oil markets sometimes mistake market developments for a game of Risk with two or more masterminds playing for mastery of the board. This week's meeting of OPEC+ member countries, which cut the global crude oil supply by 2.0 million barrels per day (b/d), is a case in point. With the whole world watching, this decision may be over-analyzed for its geopolitical portent. Reporting has suggested it represents a snub of the Biden administration, a realignment of Saudi Arabia with Russia over the United States, a punishment of Europe and Ukraine, a statement against last Friday's price cap on Russian oil cargoes.
Chuck Schumer Condemns Saudi Arabia For OPEC+ Decision To Reduce Oil Production
“What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” the Senate majority leader said.
OPEC+ production cut threatens gas price spike ahead of midterms
OPEC+ is set to hold a critical meeting on Wednesday in Vienna to decide whether to cut production, a move that would drive up the price of oil. Energy industry analysts say the cut could be as much as 2 million barrels per day, a move that would likely contribute to higher gas prices in the United States and inflation more generally.
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices
profarmer.com
OPEC+ Oil Production Cut Gets Biden to Focus on Venezuela, Congress and Perhaps Another SPR Release
Gallop poll shows major shift to GOP | Karl Rove gives Senate predictions. Soybeans main export sales activity to China ahead of holiday. USDA’s weekly Export Sales update showed subdued activity on sales to China for the week ended Sept. 29, the period leading up to their weeklong holiday. Activity for 2022-23 was listed as net reductions of 1,294 tonnes of wheat, net sales of 14,150 tonnes of corn, net sales of 157,063 tonnes of soybeans and 4,602 running bales of upland cotton. Net sales for 2022 were reported as 2,135 tonnes of beef and 10,115 tonnes of pork.
U.S. eyeing 'alternatives' after OPEC+ cut, Biden says
WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.
OPEC+ announces 2 million-barrel production cut, potentially spiking gas prices
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-exporting allies announced a 2-million-barrel-per-day cut in oil production Wednesday, bucking months of pressure from Washington to increase production and potentially spiking gas prices again.
Oil prices have surged 13% in 5 days for their biggest weekly gain since March - and OPEC's production cuts set them up to stay higher for longer, Barclays says
Oil prices rose Friday and were on course for their biggest weekly advance in seven months. WTI oil futures have bulked up nearly 13% for the week that centered on the OPEC+ meeting. Barclays sees a higher-for-longer environment for energy prices after OPEC+ decided to cut output by 2 million...
Truth About Cars
OPEC, Russia Align on Oil Production Cut
Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to cut oil production in a bid to drive prices higher. The two countries are the leaders of the OPEC Plus consortium, and the planned cuts are the biggest in over two years. It's a counter-offensive to the American and European bids to generate...
CNBC
Oil prices could soon return to $100 as OPEC+ considers ‘historic’ cut, analysts say
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, a group often referred to as OPEC+, will meet in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The oil cartel and its allies are considering an output cut of more than a million barrels per day, according to OPEC+ sources who spoke to Reuters.
wealthinsidermag.com
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output
(Reuters) – Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day. The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a...
