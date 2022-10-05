Read full article on original website
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?
SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
Bitcoin Crashes To $19,600 And Takes Long Liquidity, BTC Ready For A Bounce?
Bitcoin is retracing after a rejection north of critical resistance at around $20,000 and might be gearing up for a fresh leg down into its final support level. The crypto was seeing some profits earlier this week, but any bullish momentum has been wiped out by macroeconomic forces. At the...
Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?
XRP price shows the market how to run the show as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XRP trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XRP eyes a rally...
Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works
Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
TA: Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,500: Here’s Why
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum is gaining pace and recently traded above the $1,375 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100...
Flasko (FLSK) Has Been A Hot Topic In The Crypto Community, While Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) fall
In every market crash, the same thing occurs. Instead of inflationary coins fueled by hype, investors gravitate to protocols with solid underpinnings. This month alone, the value of a new currency called Flasko has increased by 100%, and this trend appears to continue. Whales in Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM)...
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?
The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
BNB Holders Should Brace For This Trend Reversal – Happy Days Over?
BNB, a native token of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, made it through the bearish month of September with minimal losses. BNB currently trades at $285.40 and is up by 3.4% for the past two weeks. The altcoin’s MVRV declines, indicating possible price drop. Social volume of BNB dips as...
Bitcoin Struggles To Retain The $20,000 Mark While ENS Protocol Gains
In the past two days, Bitcoin triumphantly hit the critical level of $20K. This sudden push from the primary crypto asset was after hovering between $18K and $24K regions for some months. But following the effects of some macroeconomic factors, the price of BTC was rounding the $19K region. This...
Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways...
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Breaks Out, Can Price Hit $20?
ENS price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of the $15 region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. ENS trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of ENS aims to continue its rally as the price shows bullish strength...
Ethereum Drops To $1,300 Amid Bear Assault, What’s Next For ETH Price?
Ethereum has been following the general trend in the crypto market, giving back its profit obtained over the past week. The cryptocurrency was moving in tandem with Bitcoin and large cryptocurrencies, but now ETH’s price is reacting to new economic data published in the United States. At the time...
Has Bitcoin Price Broken Out Of Downtrend Resistance? BTCUSD Analysis October 6, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible breakout of Bitcoin price on linear scale. We also compare the breakout on logarithmic scale to determine if the signal might be a reliable sign the bottom could be in. Take a look at the video...
Feed3, Bitcoin, and Chiliz: Top 3 cryptos that can help you make gains even in a bear market
Cryptocurrencies are a quintessential part of investment portfolios today, unlike a few years ago when they struggled to be taken more seriously. With the lack of a regulatory framework and blockchain technology still being in its nascent stage, cryptocurrencies struggled to make their presence felt. Cut to the present and they are now one of the most sought-after digital assets all by clocking sustained and promising results. Moreover, what has helped their case is a fast-paced development of an ecosystem that has made them more accessible. For instance, not only are there cryptocurrency trading platforms to help investors, but they can play blockchain-based games and build decentralized apps on many of these platforms.
Stellar (XLM) Still Contemplating To Join The Green Part, Will Price Give In?
XLM price shows could be ready for a major boost as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XLM trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XLM eyes a rally...
Here’s Your Chance To Get Stable APY With Oryen (ORY) Unlike Staking Other Cryptos Such As Bitcoin (BTC) And Fantom (FTM)
With the recent launch of the Oryen Network, users now have the opportunity to earn a stable APY with their cryptocurrency holdings. Unlike staking other cryptos such as Bitcoin and Fantom, which can be subject to volatility and fluctuating returns, Oryen offers a stable and predictable return on investment. This makes it an ideal option for those looking to earn a passive income from their crypto holdings.
This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?
The Ethereum whale investors have maintained an influence on ETH price. This is because they use their holdings to create their desired trend in the ETH market. But their impact is raising more brows as per the data from CryptoQuant. In the crypto space, the whales are persons or entities...
Top Analyst Secret Tip – Big Eyes Coin, Binance Coin, And Hedera Will Skyrocket In 2023
Since the creation of Bitcoin and its subsequent growth, the cryptocurrency market has expanded tremendously. Many cryptocurrencies are currently in use, and new currencies are developed on a weekly basis. Despite the competitive industry, some projects have flourished, generating 10x profits for their clientele. Binance Coin (BNB) and Hedera (HBAR) are excellent examples of this. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), despite being new to the market, aspires to be the leading meme coin. Cryptocurrency experts are betting on the success of this groundbreaking meme coin and here is why:
Three Altcoins That Every Investor Should Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Binance Coin, Chainlink and Moshnake Token
Bear markets are a period in an industry where there is an abundance of extreme market volatility and negative prices. Since the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, the cryptocurrency industry has been in a bear market that has refused to let up. It is currently putting a strain on the day-to-day activities of crypto regulars, such as investors and traders.
Will Mt. Gox Release The 140K BTC On January 2023? Repayment Methods Revealed
The Mt. Gox hack was a watershed moment for bitcoin. And the future repayment to the affected people will surely be another one. Since we’re in a bear market, most people worry about what effect will those 140K BTC will have on the price. Will the Mt. Gox class prove to be holders or will they sell it all as soon as they get it? That’s a question for another day, since the Mt. Gox class has until January 10th, 2023, to complete registration and select their preferred payment method.
