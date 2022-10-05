Trail Towns update planned for Adirondack Rail Trail, meeting set for Oct. 12 in Saranac Lake

Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
Fall foliage report: Peak (or near-peak) conditions
This is the fourth 2022 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon. Gorgeous peak fall colors are expected in the Adirondacks this weekend, with beautiful...
lakeplacidnews.com
Officials prepare for closing of Main Street during FISU Games
LAKE PLACID — A portion of Main Street in the village of Lake Placid will not be accessible by car for 10 days during the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games in January. The Games will be held from Jan. 12 to 22, and during that time, Main Street will be closed to vehicle access from Saranac Avenue to the Grand Adirondack Hotel — barring a window for deliveries between 2 to 6 a.m. each day. People will still be able to drive down Saranac Avenue and make a left onto Mirror Lake Drive.
Moose Pond: Boreas Ponds of the north
A place to walk or paddle between Saranac Lake, Bloomingdale. It might be melodramatic to call Moose Pond the Boreas Ponds of the north, but the 140 acre pool does have a beautiful curtain of peaks setting off its blue waters nestled cozily among low rolling hills, much like its southern cousin.
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK connects kids to nature through Marie L. Haberl School Outreach Program
Lake Placid, NY —ADK (Adirondack Mountain Club) has started its 19th year of connecting kids to nature through Marie L. Haberl School Outreach Program: Three Seasons at Heart Lake. Last week, ADK staff began welcoming students to Heart Lake by introducing them to the wonders and science of fall foliage on a hike up Mt. Jo.
adirondackalmanack.com
Land trusts are for the birds
The Adirondack Park has long been a popular destination for bird-watching. Rugged yet accessible wildlands offer visitors and residents the chance to observe species that are not commonly found elsewhere in New York State. From the highest peaks to the boreal lowlands and down to the shores of Lake Champlain,...
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
wwnytv.com
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
wwnytv.com
Here’s why St. Lawrence County stopped issuing gun permits
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - People in St. Lawrence County who want a gun permit will have to wait. The county has stopped issuing the permits because officials want a clear path forward. The revelation came Wednesday night during the 7 News debate, when 116th Assembly District candidate Susan Duffy...
Gov. Hochul announces first steps to convert State Route 17 into Interstate 86
She says work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of the roadway to interstate standards. Public outreach and involvement efforts are expected to begin early next year.
mynbc5.com
New York State Police still searching for man who fell into Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Rescue crews continue to search for a man whofell into the Ausable River last month in Wilmington. New York State Police responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on Sept. 29 after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, lost his balance and fell about 25 feet into the river.
Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State
Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
mychamplainvalley.com
Half of Hinesburg P.D.’s officers leave as budget comes up for vote
On Town Meeting Day in early March, voters rejected Hinesburg’s $815,483 police budget proposal for 2023. Half of the department’s full-time officers have given their notice since the election, and the town is struggling to replace them. Police Chief Anthony Cambridge and Selectboard Chair Merrily Lovell both said...
WCAX
Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
