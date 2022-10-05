(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO