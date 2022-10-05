Read full article on original website
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats
We are live from Arizona Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) and Arizona (3-2, 1-1). The Ducks are 13.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. • Watch Oregon vs. Arizona, every Pac-12 Week 5 college football game today with fuboTV (free trial) Refresh this page to...
Oregon State Beavers at Stanford Cardinal 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
Oregon State, coming off consecutive losses to USC and Utah, looks to get back on track Saturday when the Beavers play Stanford at 8 p.m. in Stanford, California. The Cardinal have dropped nine consecutive Pac-12 games, including USC, Washington and Oregon this season. Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) at Stanford (1-3,...
Will Oregon Ducks keep Arizona’s Hunter Echols out of the backfield?
If there’s one defender in Arizona’s front seven that Oregon has to be aware of Saturday night, it’s Hunter Echols. The USC transfer has already blown past his career production over four seasons with the Trojans. In five games with the Wildcats, Echols has 27 tackles with 6.5 for loss, including 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
Can Oregon Ducks contain Arizona’s receiving corps?
Oregon’s secondary will face its toughest test of at least the regular season from an opposing receiving corps on Saturday against Arizona. The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) overhauled their wide out group this offseason by adding UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing and heralded recruit Tetairoa McMillan, a one-time Oregon commit, to go along with Dorian Singer. That trio is responsible for a combined 88 catches for 1,306 yards and 11 touchdowns already this season and the major reason why Arizona leads the country with 31 passes of 20-plus yards.
KVAL
Dropping the hammer: The Jack Colletto story
If you're watching an Oregon State game, you will find Jack Colletto lined up everywhere from linebacker to fullback to quarterback; just to name a few. But being the Beavers' ultimate utility player isn't what he originally wanted. He can run, he can catch, and he can definitely hit. Jack...
Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (4-1); Jedd Fisch, 2nd year (5-14 overall; 4-13 at Arizona) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can...
Oregon State mailbag: Luke Musgrave impact, ‘bad’ QBs, Pac-12 title game still possible?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel provides an answer.
Yardbarker
Oregon Ducks will wear sick black and white uniforms vs. Arizona this weekend
Oregon has made a name for itself because of awesome jerseys. Sure, technically it was Chip Kelly and his high-flying read-option offense that originally put the Ducks on the map, but Phil Knight's Nike money made Oregon's jerseys cool before cool jerseys were the "in" thing. The Ducks were the...
Woodburn man continues his run toward national mullet glory
Musio Chavez, a future lawyer in Woodburn, is not done with his quest to win national mullet fame. When we first met Chavez last month, 33, he had made it to the top 100 mullets in the country. Now, he’s in the top 25. “I can’t believe I got...
KTVB
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
nomadlawyer.org
Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
kezi.com
At least one injured after semi-truck crash outside Corvallis, Oregon State Police say
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Multiple vehicles are damaged and at least one person has injuries after a semi-truck crashed into several vehicles just outside Corvallis, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said that at about 8:44 a.m. on October 6, troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 34 just...
focushillsboro.com
Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence
The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
beachconnection.net
Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
Good News Network
Lumber Company Grows Trees That Smile With Massive Grin for Oregon Drivers
Every autumn in Oregon, motorists traveling down the route 18 receive a “beaming” smile from the hills above the roadway. That’s because years ago, Hampton Lumber company logged the trees on that hill, and decided to replant early-changing larch in the shape of a smiley face. Surrounded...
St. Anne Orthodox Church celebrates tradition and family at annual Greek Fest
Mona Soot begins mixing spices in July for a party in October. She also compiles lists of ingredients and maps out her general strategy. Neighbors and friends plan to drop by Oct. 14-16, and she wants to make sure there is enough fasolia, spanakopita, dolmas and baklava for everyone at St. Anne Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Fest just north of Corvallis.
beachconnection.net
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
wufe967.com
Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids
As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
KATU.com
Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
The Oregonian
