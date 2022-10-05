ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats

We are live from Arizona Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) and Arizona (3-2, 1-1). The Ducks are 13.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. • Watch Oregon vs. Arizona, every Pac-12 Week 5 college football game today with fuboTV (free trial) Refresh this page to...
TUCSON, AZ
The Oregonian

Will Oregon Ducks keep Arizona’s Hunter Echols out of the backfield?

If there’s one defender in Arizona’s front seven that Oregon has to be aware of Saturday night, it’s Hunter Echols. The USC transfer has already blown past his career production over four seasons with the Trojans. In five games with the Wildcats, Echols has 27 tackles with 6.5 for loss, including 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Can Oregon Ducks contain Arizona’s receiving corps?

Oregon’s secondary will face its toughest test of at least the regular season from an opposing receiving corps on Saturday against Arizona. The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) overhauled their wide out group this offseason by adding UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing and heralded recruit Tetairoa McMillan, a one-time Oregon commit, to go along with Dorian Singer. That trio is responsible for a combined 88 catches for 1,306 yards and 11 touchdowns already this season and the major reason why Arizona leads the country with 31 passes of 20-plus yards.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Dropping the hammer: The Jack Colletto story

If you're watching an Oregon State game, you will find Jack Colletto lined up everywhere from linebacker to fullback to quarterback; just to name a few. But being the Beavers' ultimate utility player isn't what he originally wanted. He can run, he can catch, and he can definitely hit. Jack...
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVB

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
LINN COUNTY, OR
nomadlawyer.org

Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
ALBANY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence

The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
LANE COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
beachconnection.net

Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend

(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
FLORENCE, OR
wufe967.com

Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids

As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn

NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
NEWPORT, OR
