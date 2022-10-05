ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Photos:Miranda Lambert's career: Country music, red carpets and awards

Grammy-winning musician Miranda Lambert released her first self-titled album in 2001 and has dominated the country music scene ever since. Lambert, who last released the album "Palomino" in April, has had a total of 61 CMA Awards nominations, the most of any female artist in history. She is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. Here's a look back on her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LK7UA_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

Miranda Lambert attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NiPl_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

Lambert arrives for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2007. Lambert {link:was named: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2007/05/15/Top-new-vocalists-group-tapped-at-ACM/46731179279661/"} Best New Female Vocalist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zY6QD_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Daniel Gluskoter/UPI

Lambert {link:won: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2008/03/04/Chesney-nominated-for-11-ACM-awards/26271204653461/"} Album of the Year for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 18, 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEUch_0iN2sPh800
Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Lambert {link:performs at: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2009/10/15/Daughtry-Gill-booked-to-play-CMAs/21261255652638/"} the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 12, 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLYcN_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

Lambert {link:won: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2010/04/19/Underwood-wins-top-ACM-Award/12131271677889/"} Top Female Vocalist, Album of the Year and Video of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 18, 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IU1m_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Lambert (L) hugs presenter Loretta Lynn {link:after winning: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2010/11/11/Paisley-Lambert-win-big-at-the-CMAs/14131289498023/"} Female Vocalist of the Year Award during the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 10, 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJkiA_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lambert {link:performed: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2010/11/10/LL-Cool-J-to-host-Grammy-nominations-show/57451289441017/"} during "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live - Countdown to the Music's Biggest Night" event in Los Angeles on December 1, 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbeqZ_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

Lambert arrives for the Kennedy Center honorees Artist's Dinner at the United States Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 4, 2010. Pool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RosvH_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Lambert won Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011. She also {link:performed: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2011/02/02/Gwyneth-Cee-Lo-to-sing-duet-at-Grammys/80681296686093/"} during the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BerZd_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lambert {link:won four awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2011/04/04/Swift-Lambert-win-big-at-ACM-Awards/44121301939406/"} at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2011. Lambert retained her crown as top female vocalist and her wistful tune, "The House That Built Me," was honored for Single, Song and Video of the Year at the 46th annual awards ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEm99_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Lambert performs at the Country Music Association Music Festival in Nashville on June 12, 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nkYq_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Lambert (L) won Female Vocalist of the Year and her husband at the time, Blake Shelton, won Male Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, 2011. The couple {link:got married: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2011/05/14/Shelton-and-Lambert-get-hitched/23531305428424/"} in May that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zk63i_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Lambert (L) and Blake Shelton perform "God Bless America" at Super Bowl XLVI on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niafL_0iN2sPh800
Photo by David Becker/UPI

Lambert appears backstage with {link:the awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2012/04/02/Taylor-Swift-wins-top-prize-at-ACM-Awards/38391333376196/"} she garnered for Album of the Year for "Four the Record" and Female Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 1, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmjYG_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Lambert performs with the Pistol Annies at the Country Music Association Music Festival in Nashville on June 7, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoeIi_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Lambert, winner of Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, and Shelton, winner of Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, {link:pose with their trophies: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2012/11/02/Shelton-and-Lambert-win-big-at-CMAs/59581351856567/"} backstage at the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 1, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AaWAV_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Lambert {link:performs: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2013/07/11/ABC-to-air-CMA-Music-Festival-special-Aug-12/66841373529720/"} during the Country Music Association Music Festival in Nashville on June 6, 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6FUa_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year, Single Record of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year awards at the {link:Academy of Country Music Awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2014/01/29/Miranda-Lambert-Tim-McGraw-tie-with-7-ACM-Award-nods-each/59021391045279/"} in Las Vegas on April 6, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40umef_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Carrie Underwood (L) and Lambert {link:performed: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2014/05/07/Miranda-Lambert-and-Carrie-Underwood-to-sing-duet-at-the-Billboard-Awards/6421399488392/"} at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 18, 2014. The two artists {link:collaborated on a song: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2014/06/26/Miranda-Lambert-Carrie-Underwood-show-their-wild-side-in-Somethin-Bad-music-video/5461403792750/"} together and that summer Lambert {link:landed her first No. 1 album: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2014/06/11/Miranda-Lambert-has-first-No-1-album-on-Billboard-Top-200/1711402536291/"} on the Billboard charts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIpXj_0iN2sPh800
Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Lambert {link:won: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2014/11/06/Lambert-Shelton-Bryan-score-big-at-CMA-awards/7131415251793/"} Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Album of the Year at the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 6, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOuuX_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Lambert {link:won: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2015/02/09/Beck-Sam-Smith-and-Pharrell-Williams-win-big-at-the-Grammys/9591423453223/"} Best Country Album for "Platinum" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EK1hw_0iN2sPh800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lambert holds {link:the awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2015/04/20/Luke-Bryan-Miranda-Lambert-and-Jason-Aldean-win-big-at-the-2015-ACM-Awards/5931429527524/"} for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Single Record of the Year as producer and singer and the Milestone trophy backstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas, on April 19, 2015. In July that year, Lambert {link:split from husband: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2015/12/01/Miranda-Lambert-still-processing-Blake-Shelton-divorce/7321448992780/"} Blake Shelton after 10 years together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDpx4_0iN2sPh800
Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Lambert performs onstage during the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 8, 2017. She also took home {link:the award: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2017/11/09/Taylor-Swift-Garth-Brooks-among-CMA-Award-winners/3751510209328/"} for Best Female Vocalist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPar8_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lambert, winner of the awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Tin Man" (C), appears backstage with Jack Ingram (L) and Jon Randall at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gH50_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lambert (L) and {link:husband,: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/02/17/Miranda-Lambert-marries-Brendan-McLoughlin/9421550415228/"} Brendan McLoughlin, attend the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. The couple married in February that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiwG1_0iN2sPh800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lambert {link:performs at: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/10/23/Dolly-Parton-Pink-to-perform-at-2019-CMA-Awards/6731571848931/"} the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 13, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjFnK_0iN2sPh800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lambert arrives for the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 13, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSS6G_0iN2sPh800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lambert (L) and McLoughlin attend the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5Jza_0iN2sPh800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lambert arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 TIME100 Gala in New York City o June 8, 2022.

