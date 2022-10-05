ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch: 'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is introducing the cast of Love is Blind Season 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4uEf_0iN2s0xS00
Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a third season on Netflix in October. Screenshot via Netflix/YouTube

The streaming service shared a video for the season Wednesday featuring the new contestants.

Love is Blind is a dating reality series featuring singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

The teaser shows the Season 3 contestants answer questions, including what they are looking for in the experiment.

"I'm looking for somebody that's going to be a best friend a leader and somebody that I can enjoy doing life with," Ashley, 29, says.

The singles also name traits about themselves that could possibly get on their future partner's nerves.

"I'm very expressive and I process things out loud so I talk a lot," Amanda, 31, says.

The contestants then name their own pet peeves.

"A bad driver," Cole, 27, says. "You know, it's like, get off the road if you can't drive."

Love is Blind Season 3 premieres Oct. 19.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pet Peeves#Netflix Youtube#Upi Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Grey's Anatomy' actress Kate Walsh is engaged

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy actress Kate Walsh is engaged to be married. The 54-year-old actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon. Walsh shared the news Wednesday during an Instagram Live video with her former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman in honor of the show's 15th anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Kim Jung Gi Dies at 47: Comic Book World Mourns Famed Cartoonist

"After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi," frequent collaborator Hyun Jin Kim wrote. The statement announcing his death said Kim had been in Europe before he was scheduled to fly to New York Comic Con. At the airport, he experienced chest pains and died at a hospital a short time later.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy