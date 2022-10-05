ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

No Injuries Reported In Head-On Crash In NW OKC

No injuries have been reported in a head-on crash that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said this happened near West Britton Road and North Council Road. Both drivers were able to walk away from the scene, police said.
OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC

A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
Authorities Respond To Auto-Pedestrian Crash In SW OKC

Authorities responded to the scene of a reported auto-pedestrian crash involving a child Saturday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near South Blackwelder Avenue and Southwest 28th Street, according to Oklahoma City police. Police said the child ran out in-between two parked cars and was transported to the...
Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
