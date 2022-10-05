Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Bodycam video shows Oklahoma City police officers saving stabbing victim's life
OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly released bodycam video shows how Oklahoma City police officers saved a man's life after he was stabbed multiple times. In late September, police found a stabbing victim outside an OnCue near Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Expressway. The video shows officers fighting to save the man's life.
okcfox.com
OKCPD makes arrest in connection to fatal shooting of 24-year-old woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a scene earlier on Friday morning in regards to a domestic-related shooting. Police responded to an apartment complex in the 8200 block of N. Rockwell Ave. about a shooting. When police arrived at the apartment, they found 24-year-old Brianne Torres...
News On 6
No Injuries Reported In Head-On Crash In NW OKC
No injuries have been reported in a head-on crash that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said this happened near West Britton Road and North Council Road. Both drivers were able to walk away from the scene, police said.
News On 6
OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC
A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Auto-Pedestrian Crash In SW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a reported auto-pedestrian crash involving a child Saturday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near South Blackwelder Avenue and Southwest 28th Street, according to Oklahoma City police. Police said the child ran out in-between two parked cars and was transported to the...
news9.com
Police Identify Woman Found Dead At Apartment Complex In NW Oklahoma City
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city on Friday morning, according to Oklahoma City Police. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Brianne Torres. Officers said they responded to a shooting at an apartment near North...
OKC Police Respond To Downtown Overnight Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department Responded to a shooting at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near Northwest 1st Street and North Klein Avenue. Investigators said one person was shot three times and was taken to the hospital after another man walked into the parking lot at the scene and fired a gun at him.
KOCO
OCPD: Police investigating after woman calls 911 after being shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a woman called police saying she had been shot near Southwest 42nd Street and South Portland Avenue. The woman's condition is unknown. Police said they received several other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
Police: Man shot transient alleging squatting inside his OKC property
As for the property owner, it's unclear if he'll face charges.
Man Arrested, 2 Officers Injured Following Multiple Incidents In Stillwater
Stillwater police have arrested a man in connection to multiple incidents in Stillwater. Police responded to the scene at a home near West 7th Avenue and 3290 Road in reference to a physical domestic investigation at 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the suspect’s...
OKCPD: One person shot in Oklahoma City, police investigating
The Oklahoma City Police Department reported a shooting near NW 1st Street in OKC Wednesday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
OKCPD investigating after officer dies in car accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department is confirming that a driver for Blackhawk Security was involved in two crashes this year where a person died, the first one involving a bicyclist in June and the second involving an OKCPD sergeant in September.
KOCO
Grady County family mourns death of 20-year-old man killed on oil rig near Chickasha
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A Grady County family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed on an oil rig near Chickasha. Tanner Snider's sisters told KOCO 5 that all they can do is remember him through memories and the things he loved. "He loved playing the guitar...
Child dies in drive-by shooting — 60th City of OKC homicide in 2022
The City of Oklahoma City now has had 60 homicides in 2022 as of the death of a child in a drive-by shooting. The post Child dies in drive-by shooting — 60th City of OKC homicide in 2022 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Police Investigate After Pedestrian Killed In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a car in NW Oklahoma City Tuesday night. The crash happened near NW 112th St. and County Line Rd. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Man Speaks Out After Fighting His Way Out Of SW OKC Hostage Situation
An hourslong hostage standoff ended with a suspect in custody. Oklahoma City police said it started as a welfare check at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City. Valeria Salas, who lives nearby, said she heard loud pops. "By the time I came out and seen (sic) outside, there was already...
Fatal shooting near SE 47th Street
Police have confirmed a fatal drive-by shooting near 47th St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police officer who was killed in crash to be laid to rest
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer who was killed in a crash will be laid to rest. On Thursday, Sgt. Meagan Burke will be laid to rest. Burke was killed in a crash while heading home from work. Burke started her career as a patrol officer before...
Comments / 0