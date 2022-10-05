ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden administration must investigate threat of Chinese ownership of US farmland, GOP says

By Jerry Dunleavy
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jb5jh_0iN2raUS00

T he Biden administration must examine the “national security” implications posed by China and other foreign countries buying up large swaths of U.S. farmland , according to more than 100 House Republicans .

Republicans in Congress have been pushing the Government Accountability Office to get tougher on China, as the U.S. intelligence community has warned that Beijing poses the greatest long-term national security challenge to the United States. The new GOP letter on China’s efforts to grab up America's farmland was addressed to GAO Comptroller Gene Dodaro and was signed by 130 House Republicans.

“We write to request a Government Accountability Office review of foreign investment in U.S. farmland and its impact on national security, trade, and food security as well as U.S. government efforts to monitor these acquisitions,” the group of House Republicans said Monday, adding that “investors from countries such as China and Saudi Arabia have increased their investment in U.S. agricultural land.”

HOUSE GOP WARNS OF 'ALARMING' CHINA-LINKED PURCHASE OF FARMLAND NEAR AIR BASE

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past an honor guard during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.


Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, helped lead the GAO letter.

“China’s ownership of U.S. farmland is a threat to our food security and national security. An affordable, reliable food supply is critical to our nation’s well-being and prosperity and we must ensure America maintains control of our nation’s resources,” Comer said in a statement, arguing that “Americans need transparency about the federal government’s efforts to address this growing problem.”

Rep. Glenn Thompson, the ranking GOP member of the House Agricultural Committee, also joined in the effort.

“Foreign ownership and investment in U.S. agricultural land has nearly doubled in the past decade,” Thompson said. “It is critical for Congress to have a thorough understanding of foreign investment in our nation’s agricultural land.”

The GOP letter noted that some states have imposed restrictions on foreign ownership of U.S. farmland and added that “concerns about national security, including a Chinese company’s purchase of farmland in North Dakota near an Air Force base that is home to top-secret drone technology, drive fears of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land.”

Last month, dozens of House Republicans warned top Biden Cabinet secretaries about the “alarming” effort by a Chinese government-linked company to buy a large plot of land miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota.

CONCERNS RAISED ABOUT CHINESE LAND PURCHASE NEAR U.S. DRONE SITE

Fufeng Group, a huge agricultural company with significant links to China’s government, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park just a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.

“The presence of a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated corporation near a military installation potentially undermines the integrity of our high-capability military bases, jeopardizing our strategic interests,” more than 50 House Republicans said last month in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission warned in May that Fufeng has “ties” to the Chinese government and to the Chinese Communist Party. The commission noted the U.S. air base “houses some of the United States’ top intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.”

HONG KONG'S CATHOLIC CARDINAL ZEN PROSECUTED BY CHINA

The Department of Agriculture has said that foreign ownership and investment in U.S. agricultural land “nearly doubled” between 2010 and 2020, revealing that foreign individuals and entities held an interest in 37.6 million acres of U.S. farmland by the end of 2020, which makes up 2.9% of all privately held agricultural land and 1.7% of the total land in the U.S.

The department also released a report saying that, through the end of 2019, Chinese investors held 191,652 acres of U.S. agricultural land at the time. The agency said in 2018 that “the incorporation of agricultural investment into broader geopolitical objectives is reflected by the prominence” of the Chinese government’s “One Belt One Road” initiative.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The new GOP letter asked the GAO to research what is known about the extent of trends in foreign investment in U.S. farmland and to tell them how, if at all, America's government uses the data on foreign investment in U.S. farmland “to ensure the land is used for its intended purpose and does not pose a threat to national security.”

Republicans also asked the GAO about “what improvements or policy options, including regarding national security, could be made to strengthen reporting of foreign investment in agricultural land.”

Comments / 16

E. M
3d ago

This is Ridiculous. I mean I like the fact that if you have money and there's property that you'd like to buy , you can . When foreign countries, more over adversarial one buy large swaths of farmlands ( ours) . Is unbelievable and dangerous

Reply
5
goofytown
3d ago

You can start there….and move on to investigating biden family corruption with china, russia and Ukraine.

Reply(1)
5
Peon
3d ago

As long as Democrats, Newsom "rules" CA they will do anything to stuff their pockets with China money.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Dodaro
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Tom Vilsack
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Gao#Farmland#Foreign Ownership#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#House#Republicans
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
244K+
Followers
71K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy