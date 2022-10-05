Three new misconduct cases have been brought to the forefront after Sally Yates and her team published a report detailing alleged sexual and emotional abuse from NWSL coaches. In two interviews with CNN, U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone didn’t provide any details about the latest cases, which she received on Oct. 1, the same day Yates’ report was made public.

SOCCER ・ 6 HOURS AGO