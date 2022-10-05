Read full article on original website
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
spectrumnews1.com
Lima native remains connected to professional bull riding
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired professional bull rider Justin Cornwell says the adrenaline rush and high speeds are what got him hooked several decades ago. The Lima, Ohio native owns Cornwell Bucking Bulls and is a promoter for the Professional Bull Riders organization. What You Need To Know. Friday's professional...
dayton247now.com
Ohio's minimum wage set to increase, while inflation continues to hurt wallets
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Courtney Hillard, a Dayton resident, is feeling the same way so many others are about gas prices. “Kind of wondering why they are going back up, going up pretty quickly,” said Hillard. Last month, gas prices fell to an average of $3.60, after sitting above...
Kettering names new city manager
On December 12, incoming manager Matt Greeson will begin the transition of leadership, the city said. On January 1, 2023, Greeson will take over as Kettering's seventh city manager.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
wvxu.org
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
Daily Standard
Court docs reveal depths of animal cruelty
CELINA - A Michigan man who recently moved to Celina and was the subject of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security raid is accused of sexually abusing and torturing dogs in videos that were distributed across the globe, according to federal court records. Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, is charged with...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
sciotopost.com
Mechanicsburg Man Convicted of Fraud Around Selling Illegal Hunting Leases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Lebanon, OH
There are so many dining options nowadays that it is hard to know where to go for any meal. Whether you’re craving a delicious American breakfast, a hearty Italian dinner, or something light, this list contains the best restaurants in Lebanon for you to choose from. The restaurants were...
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Sidney Daily News
Local photographer named bronze medalist
SIDNEY – Kelly Cook, of Sidney, was named a Bronze Medalist during the Professional Photographers of America’s 2022 International Photographic Competition. Cook’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA, held Jan. 22-24, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.
No more delay: Allen County engineer re-enters contract with Allied Construction, LLC for the Tar & Chip Program
LIMA — After a short time of delay, the Allen County engineer re-entered into a contract with Allied Construction, LLC to complete the Tar & Chip Program. The office hires a contractor to aid in its annual projects but this year some things changed. Allied Construction, LLC is contracted with counties around the state of Ohio to fix the state’s roadways. Just before beginning in Allen County, some workers became sick with COVID.
Photos: New Hocking Hills Lodge opening this week
Ohioans now have a new place to stay at a much-beloved vacation destination.
Springfield firefighter returns home after serious injury
On Sept. 25, Baise was working with several other firefighters on the second floor of a home on the 600 block of Rice Street. Conditions suddenly changed, forcing them to quickly leave the building.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
tippnews.com
5 Halloween Events in Miami County
Looking for family-fun entertainment for Halloween? Miami County has you covered!. From trick-or-treating to corn mazes and even educational events, there is something for everyone this spooky season. Skip the haunted houses and scary scenes and fill your calendar with more treats than tricks!. We’ve gathered five fun, festive events...
United flight veers off runway at Dayton International Airport; No injuries reported
VANDALIA — No injuries were reported after United Airlines Flight 3818 veered off a runway at Dayton International Airport on Wednesday night while taxiing, airport spokeswoman Linda Hughes said. “You don’t see the grass, generally, from the windows,” one passenger, identified only as John, told News Center 7′s Haley...
