Eagles seeking 1st win at State Farm Stadium

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are 2-2 and will face the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles at home this weekend at State Farm Stadium. It will be a challenging matchup because the Eagles are playing very well both offensively and defensively.

The Cardinals have struggled at home. They are winless there this season and have lost their last seven games at State Farm Stadium.

However, the Eagles have never won there.

The Cardinals and Eagles have a long history. Including three postseason games, this will be the 122nd meeting between them.

The Cardinals lead all-time 60-56-5.

They have won three of the last four matchups and six of the last eight.

But the Eagles have never won a game at State Farm Stadium against the Cardinals. They are 0-4 there.

The Cardinals beat them at home in the NFC Championship Game after the 2008 season, giving the Cardinals their only trip to the Super Bowl. That was the first time the Eagles and Cardinals played in the stadium, which opened in 2006.

Since then, the Cardinals have beaten the Eagles in that stadium in 2012, 2014 and 2020.

The Eagles have not beaten the Cardinals in Arizona since 2001.

This weekend would be the perfect time for the Cardinals to end their current home losing streak and extend the streak they have there over the Eagles.

It could change the course of Arizona’s season if it happens.

