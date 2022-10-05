The Price of Butter Is Sky-High and ‘Not Going to Come Down,' Says Supply Chain Expert — Here's Why

Read full article on original website
Related
Cramer's Lightning Round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time." Desktop Metal Inc:...
Long-Term Unemployment Dips by Another 70,000 People. Here's What That Means for Job Seekers
Long-term unemployment declined by 70,000 last month to about 1.1 million people, according to the September jobs report issued Friday. The long-term unemployed account for 18.5% of all jobless individuals, down sharply from the pandemic-era peak over 43% in March 2021. The labor market is cooling a bit but remains...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0