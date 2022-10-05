Read full article on original website
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challengeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Virginia photographer has been waiting nearly two years for answers from VEC
The pandemic may be moderating but the VEC is still struggling to process thousands of appeals of claims they denied. One Prince George man said that he has become an unfortunate member of this group
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
As we should expect given the time of year, Amazon is on a hiring spree, and it includes Virginia. The company has 3,700 positions in the Commonwealth, including 1,400 in the Richmond area, according to media release forwarded this morning.
Short Pump Kroger ditches single-use plastic bags, other stores to follow
Starting on Monday, Oct. 10, the Kroger Short Pump store will be the first Kroger in the Richmond area will eliminate single-use plastic bags.
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
Short Pump Kroger will be the first to phase out single-use plastic bags
Kroger is officially going to start phasing out single-use plastic bags from their stores in the Richmond area, starting with their Short Pump location.
NBC12
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
Shop from hundreds of art vendors at Richmond’s Craft + Design
Get your holiday shopping started early this month with Craft + Design, a "museum quality" contemporary craft show produced by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.
Chesterfield could've offered cheaper curbside recycling option to all families
A decision to end Chesterfield curbside recycling services through a provider that partners with several other Central Virginia localities will have implications that go beyond increased costs.
Virginia Commonwealth University is hiring more police officers, emergency communications personnel
Assistant Police Chief Ervin Taylor said the department has 95 sworn officers, but they still need to fill ten positions. He said they are also looking to hire emergency communications officers.
Virginia judge: Discriminatory policing suit can go forward
A lawsuit against Windsor alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Employee killed at Perdue Farms distribution facility in Prince George
According to authorities, a man who worked at the Perdue Chicken facility was injured and killed by an accident on Friday, September 30. Although authorities have confirmed arriving to the plant to investigate a reported accident. No details surrounding the incident have been released. The Prince George Journal reached out...
This Hardee’s served Richmond for 40 years. Now it's closed.
The fast-food restaurant had operated at 921 Myers St., near the intersection of West Broad Street, for more than 40 years.
Richmond restaurants struggling to stay open
Across Richmond, many restaurants are raising prices, and some are adding fees to try to weather the latest challenge to an industry badly battered by COVID-19. At the same time, some owners say they're cutting their salaries and taking a loss on menu items to try to minimize the consumer hit.
Need a job? Henrico County Public Schools is hiring!
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Libbie Mill Area Library, located at 2100 Libbie Lake E St. The school division said it will be hiring bus drivers, nutrition services staff members, teachers, substitute teachers and temporary instructional assistants.
peninsulachronicle.com
Yankee Candle Returning To Williamsburg For The Holiday Season
JAMES CITY-Yankee Candle is making a return to Greater Williamsburg, albeit temporary. The candle retailer is opening a popup at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road for the holiday season. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
rvahub.com
Parking Changes Coming to Arthur Ashe Boulevard
On Sat., Oct. 15th, time-restricted (2 hour limit) parking regulations enforcement begins. Where: Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95, & Leigh Street to Franklin Street. There will be a TWO-WEEK GRACE PERIOD where violators will receive a warning as a reminder about the new...
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
Student brings gun to school at George Wythe in Richmond
Families at George Wythe High School were notified that a student had brought a gun onto the school grounds.
'Hidden' Richmond home has a $4 million price tag
The house at 6311 Three Chopt Road in Richmond is one of the oldest in the area and on one of the biggest lots.
