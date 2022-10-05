ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.

A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
VINELAND, NJ
allaroundpennsauken.com

Camden Woman Charged With Felony Murder For January 2022 Fatal Shooting In Pennsauken

Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. A 28-year-old Camden woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Pennsauken woman on January 9, 2022, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Philip Olivo. After thorough investigation, Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden,...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say

A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Camden, NJ
Salem County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Pedricktown, NJ
City
Salem, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
Camden, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Salem County, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with beating his mother to death in vehicle

A New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of his 65-year-old mother in a vehicle earlier this year in Camden County, authorities said. Gary W. Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, was charged last week with manslaughter and endangering an injured victim, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pair Charged With Illegal Handgun Possession

Two men from Burlington County were arrested and charged with illegally possessing handguns, authorities said. Brandon T. Russell, 20, was charged with weapons offenses and receiving stolen property, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian S. Bucs. Zhamar Duncan, 21,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Violent Crime#Camden County Police#The Office Of
firststateupdate.com

County Police Detail Thursday’s Newark-Area Shooting

New Castle County Police looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Newark-Area on Thursday. Officials said Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. At 2:30 PM officers responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Death Of His Mom In Camden: Prosecutor

Sandra Richman spent much of her life looking after her two sons, her obituary says. On May 23, it was one of them who police say killed her. Gary Richman, 36, is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of his mom 65-year-old mom, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Charles Maude III's murder "wasn't mistaken identity"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father gunned down as he sat in his car. It's been more than a year since Charles Maude III was killed in Kensington. There are still no arrests.Maude's parents contacted CBS3 Mysteries because they do not want their son's murder to be forgotten.Charles "Chuckie" Maude III is remembered most for his love of the holidays.Halloween was his favorite."This kind of gives us a place to come and decorate," Jennifer Meleski, Maude's mother, said. "I just feel close to him here."This festive memorial stands outside the Kensington home where the Maude family lived long ago.Jennifer Meleski and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

27-year-old man shot in Wilmington early Friday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 27-year-old man being hospitalized. Police said that a few minutes before 2:00 a.m. Friday, the shooting was reported in the 1,800-block of West 8th Street. The victim was reported to be in stable condition. Anyone with information about the incident...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy