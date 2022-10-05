Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.
A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
allaroundpennsauken.com
Camden Woman Charged With Felony Murder For January 2022 Fatal Shooting In Pennsauken
Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. A 28-year-old Camden woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Pennsauken woman on January 9, 2022, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Philip Olivo. After thorough investigation, Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden,...
Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say
A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother
PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder. The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the...
N.J. man charged with beating his mother to death in vehicle
A New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of his 65-year-old mother in a vehicle earlier this year in Camden County, authorities said. Gary W. Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, was charged last week with manslaughter and endangering an injured victim, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
South Jersey Pair Charged With Illegal Handgun Possession
Two men from Burlington County were arrested and charged with illegally possessing handguns, authorities said. Brandon T. Russell, 20, was charged with weapons offenses and receiving stolen property, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian S. Bucs. Zhamar Duncan, 21,...
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Detail Thursday’s Newark-Area Shooting
New Castle County Police looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Newark-Area on Thursday. Officials said Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. At 2:30 PM officers responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
Man Charged In Death Of His Mom In Camden: Prosecutor
Sandra Richman spent much of her life looking after her two sons, her obituary says. On May 23, it was one of them who police say killed her. Gary Richman, 36, is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of his mom 65-year-old mom, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
Former school principal accused of burglary, peering into windows in South Jersey
Multiple electronic devices were seized at the time of Danny McEaddy's arrest, according to Winslow police.
fox29.com
Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows...
2nd suspect charged in double shooting near Temple University's campus
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says a second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a double shooting near the campus of Temple University.
US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia
Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
NJ Man Wanted For Knocking Elderly Man Unconscious During Bensalem Robbery
Authorities are searching for a New Jersey man who they say assaulted and robbed and an elderly man in Pennsylvania. An arrest warrant was issued for Tyrick Miranda, of New Brunswick, on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and simple assault in the undated incident, Bensalem police said in a Thursday, Oct. 6 news release.
CBS3 Mysteries: Charles Maude III's murder "wasn't mistaken identity"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father gunned down as he sat in his car. It's been more than a year since Charles Maude III was killed in Kensington. There are still no arrests.Maude's parents contacted CBS3 Mysteries because they do not want their son's murder to be forgotten.Charles "Chuckie" Maude III is remembered most for his love of the holidays.Halloween was his favorite."This kind of gives us a place to come and decorate," Jennifer Meleski, Maude's mother, said. "I just feel close to him here."This festive memorial stands outside the Kensington home where the Maude family lived long ago.Jennifer Meleski and...
fox29.com
'I'm still in shock': Mother of teen gunned down outside Philadelphia home calls for justice
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia mother is pleading for answers after police say her son was ambushed by gunfire in broad daylight while sitting outside their home. Theresa Guyton said she is still in shock about the brutal murder of her 19-year-old son Tahmir, who was gunned down Sept. 26 on the 600 block of 13th Street.
WDEL 1150AM
27-year-old man shot in Wilmington early Friday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 27-year-old man being hospitalized. Police said that a few minutes before 2:00 a.m. Friday, the shooting was reported in the 1,800-block of West 8th Street. The victim was reported to be in stable condition. Anyone with information about the incident...
Suburban Philly Drug Dealer Sentenced In Inmate's Overdose
A 31-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 6 to six to 20 years in state prison for three drug-dealing cases in 2021, including one committed in the Bucks County Correctional Facility that led to an inmate’s overdose. Brian Joseph O’Connell, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to three counts of...
