Read full article on original website
Related
Harvey Weinstein Goes on Trial in LA, Where He Once Reigned
Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars. Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.
‘American Horror Story’ Fans Are Already Making Comparisons Between ‘AHS: NYC’ and ‘Pose’
'AHS: NYC' is the newest series of 'American Horror Story' debuting on FX. Here's what fans are saying about the similarities between season 11 and 'Pose.'
Man Charged With Smuggling Pythons in His Pants at US Border
A New York City man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S-Canadian border crossing. Calvin Bautista, 36, is accused of bringing the hidden snakes on a bus that crossed into northern New York on July 15, 2018. Importation of Burmese pythons is regulated by an international treaty and by federal regulations listing them as “injurious to human beings."
Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Said He ‘Let the Anger Out'
A man who allegedly stabbed eight people on the Las Vegas strip, killing two, said some had laughed at him and he “let the anger out,” according to an arrest report released Friday. Yoni Barrios, 32, also told one victim “sorry, man” before stabbing him in the back...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0