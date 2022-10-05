Read full article on original website
‘It was just very last minute;’ Questions raised after suspension of WIC program at Gem City Market
DAYTON — A state program designed to help mothers and children with nutritional needs is no longer accepted at the Gem City Market, sending families designed to be helped by the market to other stores. >>‘Lost a great leader;’ Wright-Patt based colonel, dead in suspected drowning identified.
Crews put out mulch fire at Dayton landfill
DAYTON — Fire crews spent hours on scene of mulch fire at a landfill in Dayton Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Wagner Ford around 9:30 pm Wednesday night. Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that the...
peakofohio.com
Rushcreek Township Fire Services back in action
The Rushcreek Township trustees have announced that the fire service has returned to the township effective immediately. Trustee Doug Lyons said that he contacted Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds last night and advised him that the fire department had an active command staff and asked that the fire department be put back into active status.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Sidney Daily News
See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16
The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:. This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank. This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little ball of fur is named Sleepy. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said Sleepy would be great with a loving family ready to take her on.
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
No injuries, but a close call for students after BB shatters Eaton school bus window
PREBLE COUNTY — It was a close call for students on an Eaton Community Schools bus earlier this week after a BB was shot and broke a window on a bus while several students were onboard. >>Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old indicted on charges. The shooting...
countynewsonline.org
5 new dogs are waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to be adopted
5 new dogs are waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to be adopted, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, are dewormed and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
Medical helicopter called to reported ATV crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter responded to an accident in Darke County Friday morning. A crash involving a ATV was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville St. Marys Road, between Versailles and Ansonia, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Initial reports indicate that...
Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
Wandering cows apprehended in Mercer County
By the end of the week, the sheriff’s office said the owners knew the general area of where the cow was, but it remained on the move and uncaught.
countynewsonline.org
UPDATE: Darke County Sheriff Investigates Homicide
– On October 6, 2022 at approximately 7:30PM the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County, Ohio. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene. An adult male was found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. This subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
Sidney Daily News
Library seeks input
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Libraries is looking for the community’s thoughts and ideas on how to improve the community libraries. What are your favorite (and least favorite) parts of the library? What might you like to see in the future?. The results from the survey will be...
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost
RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
Uptick in ‘smash and grabs’: Tipp City PD urges caution
Tipp City police said that oftentimes in these situations, purses and other valuables are left in plain sight.
DeWine to visit Springfield facility in recognition of ‘Manufacturing Day’
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Mike DeWine will make stops at several manufacturing facilities across Ohio, including one in the Miami Valley, in recognition of “Manufacturing Day.”. DeWine will visit Pentaflex Inc. in Springfield Friday morning, a contract manufacturer of metal stampings and assemblies. DeWine plans to meet with skilled...
