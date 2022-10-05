Read full article on original website
Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”
Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
Terrebonne General names September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month
Congratulations to Alexander Castell of Vandebilt Catholic High School and Isabell Bourgeois of Terrebonne High School for being named September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month!. Alexander is a senior at Vandebilt, who was nominated by Mrs. Bliss Cunningham. He has a 3.98 Unweighted GPA, is an Honor Graduate, in...
Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event
Houma Republic Women will host an evening of discussion on October 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Coffee, Wine and Politics event. “Please join us for an evening of fun, where the coffee is hot, the wine is red, and the politics is friendly,” reads a statement from Houma Republic Women.
October 21 WBA Luncheon Features Local Entrepreneur and Non-Profit Founder
The Bayou Region Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) will host a Networking Luncheon on Friday, October 21 featuring a local entrepreneur and the Founder/President of We Inspire La, Latoya Walters. Walters faced adversity when addiction found the best of her. Instead of letting her battles overcome her, she has stood...
Lafourche Education Foundation Honors 60 Educators at Annual Celebration
The Lafourche Education Foundation hosted its annual Celebration of Excellence ceremony, honoring 60 Lafourche teachers for their dedication, commitment and passion for educating the youth. The ceremony was held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Central Lafourche High School. The organization awards educators with a plaque and a $100 prize. This...
La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend
Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.
This popular Cajun Halloween festival in Houma is on an environmental mission
After two pandemic- and hurricane- related cancellations, Houma’s spookiest event returns in late October, with the goal to raise awareness for Louisiana’s disappearing coast. Named after the legendary bayou creature that has the head of a wolf and body of a human, the Rougarou Festival is a staple...
LDWF announces 2023 Derelict Crab Trap Cleanup Event; volunteers and sponsors needed
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will host its annual Derelict Crab Trap Rodeo volunteer cleanup event this February. LDWF encourages volunteers and sponsors to participate in these events to make the crab trap rodeos successful in 2023 and keep our Sportsman’s Paradise pristine. Volunteers. Volunteers will...
Trunk or Treats, Music, Craft Shows, and MORE This Weekend in Terrebonne/Lafourche!
No tricks only treats for this weekend! Are you looking for some Fall fun in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area?! There are so many activities to choose from!. Bayou Strolls (Fall & Winter Group) | Friday, October 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Downtown Houma Marina The Bayou Strolls group brings mamas and kids together for a refreshing active way to get the community together. They’re a few moms with babes in the stroller or baby carriers exploring Downtown Houma for some fresh air, exercise, and quality venting sessions. You will be in good company! Bring a friend!
Gumbo House continues to share Cajun cuisine while serving the community
Preparing a meal for those you love is the ultimate gift of giving, and Houma native Philip Toups is not only using his talent to spread love through south Louisiana dishes, but also to help those in need. Toups was born and raised in Houma, and a graduate of Terrebonne High School. He inherited a love for culinary arts as child from his parents. Toups said one his fondest memories from his childhood was sitting at the dinner table to have supper with his parents. “Every Sunday when we’d return from church, we’d have supper in our dining room. That is the only time we’d use that room, and it became one of our family traditions,” said Toups as he reflected on his childhood.
Bring Ya Dancin’ Shoes, Cajun Jam returns to Houma Oct. 12
Get your dancing shoes ready because Cajun Jam returns to Houma on Wednesday, October 12!. The first Cajun Jam was a jam-packed success! Next week, the jam returns and will feature The Cajun Music Preservation Society with special guest T’Canaille. T’Canaille is a Cajun band from New Orleans, Louisiana and they play everything from traditional Cajun Music to rock and some Zydeco.
Fall events: Fairs, Festivals, Pumpkin Patches, Trunk-or-Treats, and More!
It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.
Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, joins the Medical Staff of Thibodaux Regional
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, to the active medical staff. Dr. Robichaux is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 1238 St. Charles Street, Houma, (985) 872.5267. Dr. Robichaux earned her undergraduate degree from...
Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, Pain Management Specialist, to the Medical Staff
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, Pain Management Specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Mortazavi is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic at the following locations: 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4080; 1238 St. Charles Street, (985) 872-5267, Houma; and 4560 Hwy. 1, Raceland, (985) 251-4250.
Salvation Army opens Angel Tree registration
Beginning Friday, October 7, the Salvation Army will begin accepting registration for its 2022 Angel Tree program, a program created to help provide Christmas gifts for families of children in need. Residents of Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, and Assumption Parishes are eligible, and must make an appointment to register. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
Cassidy Tours Glass Half Full Recycling Facility, Discusses Role in Disaster Relief, Prevention
Yesterday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) visited Glass Half Full in New Orleans. Glass Half Full was started by students at Tulane University to address a lack of glass recycling in New Orleans. They now offer residential and business pick-up, as well as free drop-off at their recycling facility in the Desire neighborhood.
Car fire at Barker Hall extinguished by Thibodaux Volunteer Fire, Nicholls Student Firefighter Association
The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, including members of the Nicholls Student Firefighters Association, was dispatched to a car on fire in front of Barker Hall on the Nicholls campus this morning, October 6, at 6:11am. Upon arrival, members found a heavily involved vehicle fire which was spreading to adjacent vehicles....
The Riverwalk Outlets Hosts First Annual Halloween Fest
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Riverwalk Outlets is celebrating the spooky season with Halloween Fest on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 4-8 p.m. This complimentary festival features trick-or-treat opportunities, spooktacular activities, Halloween-themed entertainment and an outdoor movie screening of “Hocus Pocus” for Riverwalk visitors. “We are excited...
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
