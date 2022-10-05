For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16. Rebecca ”Rebekah” Ann Beacham went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 1, 2022, peacefully at her mountaintop home. A long-time resident of Stone County, Rebekah was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 4, 1945. It was there she met the love of her life and soon thereafter moved to Arkansas.

STONE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO